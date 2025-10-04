As Bianca Andreescu lifted the US Open trophy into the New York sky after beating the great Serena Williams in 2019, tennis had a new superstar.

Yet in a story that has replicated 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu on many levels, Andreescu has struggled to build on that glorious breakthrough and after living through a story laced with injuries and setbacks, she is trying to fight her way back to the top.

In an exclusive interview with Tenns365 at the Wuhan Open, Andreescu has opened up on a story that she still believes can end with more glory on the game’s biggest stages.

How tough is it when you’ve been right at the top and won a Grand Slam to now be playing in qualifying for events like this in Wuhan?

It is certainly a blow to the ego, but I have to put that to one side. It was many years ago that I won the US Open and so much has happened since then. It’s definitely not each because I know what I can do. I know what I can accomplish. So finding that balance of being patient and being that go-getter that I am to try and get back to the top is a bit tricky. The problem is that I have been so on and off with injuries that I don’t have much rhythm in my playing style. That is going to be a big thing to get back to the top. In tennis, it’s literally a point here, a point there, and if you can really sharpen those instincts during those times, I think it’ll make a great difference, but it’s definitely not easy for sure.

Do you feel you are playing at the level you were when you won the US Open or are you still trying to get back to that?

It’s just so different. I’m such a different person in 2019 because back then, I had zero expectations. Nobody really knew me back then and I didn’t have any responsibility. We know like so much has changed since, and obviously, not playing the 2020 season, that was a long time to be out and it takes time to get back to your best after big injuries. I’m really happy with the person I am today and I’m not necessarily chasing what I had in 2019. What I’m trying to do is work out how I can get back to those results.

Bianca Andreescu at the US Open trophy

Did you make mistakes after winning that first Grand Slam?

Having success at any age is difficult, but when you are a teenager and you a skyrocketing, that’s not easy. I definitely feel like I could have benefited from some guidance after the US Open win. And maybe things would work differently, but I’m also a big believer in learning from your mistakes. That’s how you get better as a person.

What targets have you set for yourself going into 2026?

I haven’t, no. I’m just taking this block as sort of like a pre-season for Australia. I’m hoping to qualify for the Australian Open and in general, I’m just happy to be back on court. I still have that go-getter mentality and sometimes I tell myself; ‘Hey, you went through this once, you can do it again’. Sometimes I have to look at what I’ve achieved and give myself a pat on the back. I will be back. I really believe that. It’s just a matter of time. And I really want it. I enjoy the lifestyle more than every before. I’m loving being here in Wuhan, I have great people around me and I really want this.

In the second part of our interview with Bianca Andreescu, we will look at the comparisons between her story at that of Emma Raducanu and the rise of the women’s game.

