Rafael Nadal “would be excited” to play against his long-time rival Roger Federer with Toni Nadal revealing that an exhibition match is likely to happen “soon” and a third legend could also join.

Fedal – as they are fondly known to their fans – had an iconic rivalry that transcended tennis and they faced each other 40 times in professional matches with Nadal winning the head-to-head record 24-16.

But the last of their legendary matches took place in 2019 with Federer taking the honours in their semi-final clash at Wimbledon. Three years later the Swiss retired before Nadal bowed out at the end of the 2024 season.

There was an off-court reunion on day one of the 2025 French Open as Roland Garros waved goodbye to 14-time champion Nadal for one final time as Federer and fellow Big Four members Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray were on court to pay tribute.

Nadal’s former coach and uncle, Toni, was also in the crowd for the special moment and he feels a Fedal reunion is in the making.

The two tennis greats played 10 exhibition matches when they were still active with the last coming in Cape Town in 2020 when their Match for Africa attracted a record crowd of 51,954.

Toni who coached Nadal from an early age until 2017, told CLAY and RG Media: “I imagine he would like to play an exhibition match with Federer soon, to give back a little of what tennis has given him and what tennis has meant to him.”

And there could be a third member to join the exhibition scene with Novak Djokovic also tipped to play matches.

“It would be very special for people to see the three of them playing again. And yes, I think they’ll have to do something, because I suppose it will motivate people to see them play again in the future,” Toni continued.

“I think I’ve been close enough to him to know him a little and know that he would be excited to play Federer.

“Tennis has been a big part of his life, it has meant a lot to him, and you can’t just erase that from one day to the next.

Nadal recently admitted that he hasn’t trained much since playing his last match at the Davis Cup Finals in November while he also confessed he doesn’t really miss tennis.

So when can we see the 22-time Grand Slam winner back in action for an exhibition match?

Toni added: “After these months away from the courts, I think that at some point he will want to get back to training and feel that he is hitting the ball well. I am convinced that he will play again soon, quite soon.”