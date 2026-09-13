Billie Jean King has proclaimed that she wishes Roger Federer “would fight for equality more” as she aimed a dig at her fellow tennis icon.

Ahead of the 2026 US Open, Federer won a singles set against Andy Roddick on Arthur Ashe Stadium before he partnered John McEnroe in an exhibition doubles match against Roddick and Andre Agassi.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who called time on his remarkable career in 2022, was then inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island on 29 August.

King is widely considered to be the most influential advocate for equality in the history of women’s tennis — and women’s sport as a whole.

The American, who defeated Bobby Riggs in the famous 1973 ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match, founded the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

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In an interview with Racquet, King criticised Federer for not being a stronger supporter of equal prize money in tennis.

“I wish he would fight for equality more because I keep saying, ‘You have two boys and two girls! You have equality in your household!’,” who won 39 majors across women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

“You think he’d ever do anything to rock the boat? He doesn’t want to. I’d want to make money, too.”

What has Roger Federer said about equal prize money in tennis?

During the 2016 Miami Open, Federer was asked about equal prize money in the sport.

“I’m all for equal prize money,” said the Swiss.

“But then you have to look at the history of each and every event, where it came from. Some tournaments were a men’s tournament, then the women joined or vice versa, it was a women’s tournament and we joined them.

“It’s sometimes hard to make equal prize money there. It’s up to the tournament director to decide if he wants it to be that way.

“When I was fighting for prize money increases, especially at the Slam level. I was always very aware of the fact that it was always going to impact the women’s game, which I was very happy about. Both at the same time were growing.

“I mean, we don’t always get the same like the women, as well. I think it depends on what tournaments we are talking about. I think you have to be very specific what you’re talking about.

“I’m happy that tennis has produced some of the greatest female athletes in the world. I think that’s great. It’s a great platform. Yeah, equal prize money is a good thing.”

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