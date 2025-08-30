Billie Jean King believes that Emma Raducanu should be ‘pretty excited’ about her form, despite her heavy US Open defeat, ahead of the Brit’s scheduled Billie Jean King Cup participation.

The comments come after Raducanu suffered a 6-1, 6-2 beatdown to former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the third round of the US Open.

Despite the lopsided loss, the Brit has shown more consistent form in 2025, resulting in an increased ranking – currently sitting as the world No 34.

Raducanu is due to return to the tour as part of the British team at the Billie Jean King Cup’s quarter-final clash against Japan, on September 18th.

“I think it’s huge that you can speak the language of wherever you are,” King remarked, referring to the Brit’s Chinese heritage.

“Raducanu is very articulate as well, she’s very good at getting up and speaking, covering a lot of subjects. You can tell she thinks about a lot of things compared to a lot of the players.

“I think we’re really lucky to have her but she likes it, she likes playing for her country.

“If I were her, I’d be pretty excited. She’s playing very well, and the main thing is she’s injury-free, her body’s healthy again.”

Raducanu is projected to be joined by Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal, and Jodie Anna Burrage, with the team led by captain Anne Keothavong.

On the Japanese side, four-time Grand Slam Naomi Osaka will lead the way, with Moyuka Uchijima, Ena Shibahara, Eri Hozumi, and Shuko Aoyama rounding off the team.

After her New York loss, Raducanu made clear that she is satisfied with the overall trajectory of her form.

“I think you take a few steps forward, one step back, but I think overall I’m working and building towards good things,” the world No 36 analysed.

“I’m just enjoying my tennis, for the most part. In the big scheme of things I’m working towards playing better and being a better tennis player, more complete overall and looking forward to going back to Asia.

“I’ve never really played an Asia swing, so I hope this year I’ll be able to.”

Unlike in previous seasons, many of the Brit’s losses have been to the world’s very elite, including tight losses to Aryna Sabalenka at both Wimbledon and, most recently, the Cincinnati Open, having also been defeated by fifth seed Anna Anisimova in Canada.

The loss to Rybakina, who is the current world No 9, but has been ranked as high as the world No 3 is no exception, putting on a clinical performance to reach the fourth round at the US Open.

“Yeah, big time,” Raducanu responded, when asked if her opponents have had to up their game this year against her.

“I think when the very top play against me, they have a point to prove that they’re at the top for a reason.

“Every time I’ve played one of them they’ve shown that. While I’m improving, doing better, gaining maybe some more respect, I think the top have definitely raised their game.

“But I’ll take that as a compliment that they’ve decided to really lock in against me, but at the same time it does show I have a lot more work to do.”