In the film ‘Any Given Sunday’, Al Pacino’s character gives a legendary speech about going the extra inch to win the Super Bowl.

“On this team, we fight for that inch. On this team, we tear ourselves and everyone else around us to pieces for that inch,” he said. “We claw with our fingernails for that inch because we know when we add up all those inches, that’s going to make the f****** difference between winning and losing, between living and dying.”

After a couple of hours of quality tennis, there was little to choose between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final.

Neither player had broken the other’s serve, with both taking a set apiece on a tiebreak. Just when it looked like the Italian was turning the screw, the German tried his best to ‘inch’ ahead.

A rare break point opportunity came his way at 3-3 in the third set. This was Zverev’s chance to end what felt like an eternity to finally break Sinner’s serve, something he hadn’t done since their Vienna final meeting last October.

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After playing with more aggression than he had perhaps ever done on his forehand in the first two sets, Zverev had earned his chance to break the seemingly impregnable Sinner serve.

Not even Novak Djokovic, arguably the greatest returner of all time, had achieved that in his straight set loss to the 24-year-old in the Wimbledon semi-finals on Friday.

This was it. Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Unfortunately for Zverev, though, his passive, default setting came to the fore.

After a solid backhand return from the 6ft 6in player, he then hit a rare slice backhand, which was too floaty and far too short. Tennis content creator and commentator Gill Gross described this as a “bizarre shot” that had “nothing” on the ball.

Sure enough, when the ball landed on the service line, Sinner hit a backhand up the line, a scrambling Zverev just about got it back, before the defending champion carved a delightful drop shot over the net.

Zverev, who was 10ft behind the baseline, made a desperate movement forward, slipped, hyperextended his knee and Sinner went on to hold serve and then not long later, take the set 6-3. And after three hours and 46 minutes, he took the fourth set 6-4 to claim a well deserved fifth Grand Slam.

On that break point chance, Zverev went away from the player that had given Sinner a real scare for a couple of hours, to one who got tight, passive, and lost in the battle of the inches.

That bit between the ears, the stones to come out of your comfort zone and deliver in the biggest moments. Sinner has that gene, while for Zverev, who has now lost 10 in a row against the Italian, that is still up for debate. He is a Grand Slam champion himself and is now up to No 2 in the rankings.

Sinner is Wimbledon champion again. Zverev may have slept better on Sunday night than he had after his other Grand Slam final losses. But that mental strength gap between him and Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and a major-winning Djokovic still remains.

As Nelson Mandela once said, “I have discovered the secret that after climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more hills to climb.”

Zverev has summited one mountain, but there are many more mountains to ascend if he truly wants to challenge Sinner and Alcaraz. If they are not around, though, the 29-year-old may yet add to his major haul.

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