Tennis icon Bjorn Borg has revealed he does not miss any matches between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as he lauded the pair’s rivalry.

Borg was arguably the best player of his era and remains one of the sport’s all-time greats, having won 11 Grand Slams (six French Open titles and five Wimbledon titles) between 1974 and 1980.

The Swede, who won 66 singles titles in total, shocked the tennis world with his retirement in 1983 at the age of just 26. He made a comeback in 1991 before playing his last-ever match in 1993.

Alcaraz and Sinner‘s separation from their rivals on the ATP Tour in 2025 is evidenced by the year-end rankings. World No 3 Alexander Zverev is 6,890 points behind top-ranked Alcaraz and 6,340 points behind second-ranked Sinner.

The dominant duo met in six big finals this season, while they have each won four of the last eight Grand Slam tournaments.

What did Bjorn Borg say about Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s rivalry?

In an interview with Spanish newspaper Marca, Borg was asked if he expected two players of Alcaraz and Sinner’s quality to emerge after Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

“It’s the best thing that could have happened to tennis,” Borg said. “I don’t miss any of his (Alcaraz) matches against him (Sinner).

“It will be interesting to see how the major titles are distributed next season.”

Asked whether Alcaraz or Sinner’s style appeals to him more, Borg went for the Spaniard because of his feel.

“I think Jannik is more aggressive, but if I have to choose, I’d say Carlos because of how he feels the ball.”

What did Bjorn Borg say about spending time with Carlos Alcaraz?

Borg was Team Europe’s Laver Cup captain from 2017 until 2024, and in Berlin last year, Alcaraz made his debut at the team competition.

The Swede shed light on getting to know Alcaraz during the event, which Europe won 13-11.

“He’s an incredible player and person. You feel very comfortable around him. Everyone loves him,” Borg explained.

“I was surprised by what a great guy he is. The way he plays… For me, he’s the fastest on the court. I was impressed by his personality and I wish him all the best.”

