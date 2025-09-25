Tennis icon Bjorn Borg has given his verdict on Novak Djokovic’s chances of winning a 25th Grand Slam title and also named the player he considers to be the greatest of all time.

Djokovic holds the all-time record for the most Grand Slam men’s singles titles, having secured his 24th and most recent major at the 2023 US Open.

The 38-year-old holds almost all of the other most significant records in men’s tennis, including: weeks spent as world No 1 (428), ATP year-end No 1 finishes (eight), ATP Finals titles (seven) and Masters 1000 titles (40).

The Serbian fell at the semi-final stage at all four majors this season, and he will play his first event since the US Open at the Shanghai Masters next month.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Borg gave his backing to Djokovic in the GOAT debate and also in his quest to win another Grand Slam.

“I think the way he’s playing, Djokovic, for me, is the greatest player to have ever played the game,” said the 11-time major champion.

“And then the second place comes to (Roger) Federer and (Rafa) Nadal. They tied for the second place.

“It’s amazing how he (Djokovic) can play that kind of tennis, 38 years old. I’m very impressed.

“I know he wants to win that 25th Grand Slam tournament. I hope he’s going to play one more year, at least next year too, because the tennis he’s playing.

“It’s going to be tough with [Jannik] Sinner and [Carlos] Alcaraz and some other players too, but still, he can do it.”

In an interview with Tennis365, Rick Macci — a childhood coach of Venus and Serena Williams — shared his thoughts on Djokovic’s future.

“I think he’ll keep playing simply because, once again, kind of like Venus [Williams] — but obviously it’s different – he just loves the competition,” said the American.

“Why would you want to put your body through that, get up every day, he has a family… you’re not doing it for a paycheck! He just loves the competition. And I think if he feels he can win, okay, he’ll continue to play.

“I think he’ll keep playing because he loves the competition. But, the minute he doesn’t play the Grand Slams; game, set, match — he’ll call it a career.

“But as long as he still loves it and he feels he has a chance, he’s gonna go for it. And never, ever, ever underestimate the heart of a champion.”

