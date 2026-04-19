Former world No 1 Boris Becker has named three young ATP players who he believes can challenge Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Since the start of 2024, Alcaraz and Sinner have won the last nine Grand Slam titles between them, with the former securing five and the latter claiming four. Novak Djokovic, who will turn 39 next month, was the last player to win a major outside of the dominant duo.

Sinner and Alcaraz are ranked first and second respectively, and they have a huge lead over the chasing pack, with world No 3 Alexander Zverev 7,705 points adrift of Alcaraz.

Speaking to reporters at an event for the Laureus Awards, Becker identified Arthur Fils, Learner Tien and Joao Fonseca as potential rivals to Alcaraz and Sinner.

“I’m still particularly keen to look at the younger players,” said the German.

“I really like Arthur Fils’ return, after being injured for a long time last year. I like how he’s playing this year. Final in Doha, semi-final in Miami.

“At 21, if he stays in good physical condition, I think he can challenge Alcaraz and Sinner for a Grand Slam title in the future. He just needs to avoid further injuries and keep going like this.

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“I also really like Learner Tien, who is 20 and improving very quickly. The fact that Michael Chang agreed to coach him speaks volumes. With him, he’ll improve even more.

“And then there’s also [Joao] Fonseca, of course. He’s had some good tournaments, but I think his future is even brighter.”

The six-time Grand Slam winner continued: “All these players still need to refine their game. They need to be there when it really counts.

“Not just in practice or in the quarter-finals of every tournament. They need to be present in the semi-finals of major tournaments. That’s where Sinner and Alcaraz are at their strongest.”

Becker also spoke about the importance of having strong personalities in tennis.

“We need these players who express themselves on the court and show their emotions,” declared the tennis legend.

“Fans, and anyone who loves tennis, need to see the emotions felt by the players. Players need to be allowed to express themselves and not penalised.

“With the Big Three, we had three very different personalities, but there was no drama on the court.

“Tennis is a spectator sport. People pay a lot for their tickets and therefore want a show. And it’s the same when you’re watching on television.

“If a guy serves really well or has a great forehand, that’s fantastic, but we want more. We want personalities on the court.

“So Fils, [Alexander] Bublik, Fonseca, yes, they have that in them. The same goes for the women with Aryna Sabalenka, who is a very strong personality on the tour. For me, it’s really good for tennis when players are so open and honest.”

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