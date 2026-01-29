Novak Djokovic’s former coach Boris Becker has declared that the Serb will have found it “embarrassing” to progress to the semi-finals of the 2026 Australian Open by way of retirement.

In the quarter-finals of the Melbourne Grand Slam on Wednesday, Lorenzo Musetti was leading 6-4, 6-3, 1-3 against Djokovic when he was forced to retire due to a leg injury.

Djokovic candidly admitted that Musetti had been “the far better player” and that he felt he would have lost had the Italian’s body not broken down.

The 38-year-old, who is chasing an 11th Australian Open title and 25th Grand Slam overall, will face two-time reigning champion Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals.

Speaking to Eurosport, Becker weighed in on Musetti’s unfortunate retirement and gave insight into Djokovic’s mindset.

“That’s disappointing for Musetti, he played such a great tournament, he was clearly the better player,” said the six-time Grand Slam champion.

“Musetti had to run a lot for his game, has fewer free points on serve, often has to go through long rallies. That takes its toll on the body. [Carlos] Alcaraz had the same problem earlier. Musetti still needs to improve physically.

“Djokovic had a four-day break, which is perhaps too much in the middle of a tournament. He has had little match practice since last year, has played few tournaments and none this season.

“Musetti, on the other hand, was in Hong Kong and was in top form. That is probably the reason why Novak did not play well today.

“It’s a fair gesture for him (Djokovic) to say that [Musetti was the better player]. He’s always perceived as being dogged. But Novak is a true sportsman and saw that he was lucky – and he made that very clear.

“Novak still has consistency. The fact that he’s back in the semi-finals speaks for itself. He’s a sportsman, he doesn’t want to reach the semi-finals by [his opponent] retiring – and he didn’t have to play in the previous round either.

“I know him quite well, it’s embarrassing for him because that’s not how he wants to win.”

Becker coached Djokovic from the end of 2013 until the end of 2016 and helped his fellow tennis legend win six Grand Slams and 14 Masters 1000 titles.

