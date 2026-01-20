Tennis legend Boris Becker has described Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open walk-on outfit as “iconic” while also claiming that the Japanese star’s bold move was a “contradiction.”

Osaka entered Rod Laver Arena for her opening round 2026 Australian Open match against world No 65 Antonia Ruzic wearing a striking outfit inspired by jellyfish and butterflies.

The four-time Grand Slam champion survived a scare to beat the 23-year-old Croatian 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 after she was a break down at 3-4 in the third set.

In her post-match press conference, the world No 16 was asked if wearing the outfit had made her more nervous for the match.

“Honestly, I realise I’m a little strange ’cause I don’t really think I care. For me, I just feel like I want to do things that create joy and happiness,” Osaka said.

“Obviously I really love fashion and that makes me excited to wake up and do the whole walk-on or whatever and it just creates a little bit more joy in that whole match preparation.

“But no, I don’t think in my mind I’m gonna put this on and if I lose it’s like a wrap.”

Australian Open News

The meaning behind Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open outfit that stunned fans and pundits

Former world No 1 reveals her wish for ‘smart and ambitious’ Iga Swiatek

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

What did Boris Becker say about Naomi Osaka’s outfit?

Speaking to TNT Sports, Becker highlighted what he saw as the contradictory aspect of Osaka making a statement with her outfit.

“These are, of course, images for the media,” said the six-time Grand Slam champion and former world No 1.

“The way she entered the court is already iconic. No other player has dared to wear such an outfit — but she did.

“But there is also a contradiction: on the one hand, she doesn’t want to be under so much pressure, she doesn’t want to be in the public eye and in the media so much – and then she comes onto centre court in an outfit like that.

“Of course, that puts her back in the public spotlight. I would point out that she also needed a mental break a few years ago. For me, it’s generally important that the focus here is on the sport.”

Watch the Australian Open on Eurosport, TNT Sports, HBO Max and discovery+

READ NEXT: Australian Open: Emma Raducanu gets ‘realistic’ 2026 rankings target from Tim Henman

