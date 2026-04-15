Tennis icon Boris Becker has spoken of his respect for what Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are achieving, while he also issued a warning about Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz and Sinner have established a duopoly at the Grand Slam tournaments, with the duo having collected all of the last nine major titles between them (with Alcaraz winning five and Sinner winning four).

Djokovic was the last player other than Alcaraz and Sinner to secure a Slam title, with the legendary Serb having won his record-extending 24th major at the 2023 US Open. The 38-year-old sits fourth in the ATP Rankings despite playing a limited schedule.

Becker coached Djokovic to six Grand Slams and 14 ATP Masters 1000 titles during a hugely fruitful partnership from December 2013 to December 2016.

Speaking to reporters at an event for the Laureus Awards, Becker argued Djokovic should never be discounted when asked about the dominance of Alcaraz and Sinner.

“First of all, let me express my admiration and respect for what Alcaraz and Sinner are doing, having just shared nine Grand Slam titles between them. And Carlos is only 22 and Jannik is 24,” said the former world No 1.

“But, on the other hand, I really want to see other players come and challenge them. I’m thinking of [Alexander] Zverev. He served for the match in the Australian Open semi-finals against Alcaraz. It was very close.

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“And we mustn’t forget Djokovic. As long as he’s playing, we must never forget him. He operates in a rather unique sphere, with his record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

“He was even in the final in Melbourne. Truly, as long as he is a professional tennis player, he will be a force to be reckoned with.”

The six-time Grand Slam champion also weighed in on Sinner and Alcaraz’s importance to tennis and compared the duo to Ivan Lendl and himself.

“Sinner and Alcaraz are like ice and fire, like the relationship between Lendl and me,” said the German.

“I find Alcaraz a fascinating player. He’s exactly what tennis needs. He’s charismatic, a joy to watch, a true artist of the game. I don’t see any weaknesses in him.

“But artists need a source of inspiration, and I think Sinner is his. Because if the matches become too easy for him, I’m afraid he’ll start to get bored. But he’s only 22, and the sky’s the limit.”

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