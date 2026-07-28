Jack Draper’s season of misery continued as he was forced out of the Washington Open at the last-minute due to injury.

Draper has been riddled with injury throughout the past season, due to a combination of bone bruising on his arm and a knee injury suffered during the clay court swing.

Confirming the news that he would not be playing in Washington, Draper wrote on Instagram: ““These last months have felt like nothing but adversity and setbacks. Most days I’ve spent in doubt, yet hopeful that I can keep taking positive steps forward and finding ways to progress.

“On days off, I reflect, and I’m only grateful for the struggle and what it’s teaching me. Finding acceptance and being patient with the process has been my biggest challenge, but I know I’m getting closer to where I want to be!!

“Very lucky to have such amazing people to help guide me through this storm, and so with that… we keep persevering. Thank you for all the support and love.”

Draper’s withdrawal has hit the tennis world hard, but Boris Becker has been befuddled by the timing from the British star.

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Taking to social media, the multi time Grand Slam champion said: “Why does he often pull out day before the tournament…? He seemed to have good practice session with Shelton only yesterday!?!”

Draper defeated Shelton 6-1 in a practice set ahead of the Washington Open and he even reignited his working relationship with Andy Murray for the ATP 500 event.

The British star looked to be moving in the right direction, but he’s been hit by another stumbling block.

Becker is right about Draper’s ability to pull out of events at the last-minute. He has done so several times throughout the 2026 season, including at Wimbledon last month.

It was particularly sting for the Washington Open organisers too, as they had awarded Draper a wildcard for the event, which will no go empty handed.

According to tennis journalist, Ben Rothenberg, the Washington Open had “lots of other high-profile wild card requests” but opted to give it to Draper instead.

Draper’s next tournament is now expected to be the Brownsburg Challenger. which is set to take place from August 10th to 16th.

It is currently unclear if he will continue with Murray as a coach, but what is more important right now is Draper getting into the right shape to return to the court.

Draper has played just five tournaments all year, as well as appearing for Great Britain in their Davis Cup tie against Norway at the beginning of the year.