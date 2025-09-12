Boris Becker has revealed that he will “never fully recover” from his time inside a UK prison as he detailed being “threatened” by fellow prisoners during his jail spell.

Former world No 1 Becker, a six-time Grand Slam singles champion and Olympic doubles gold medallist, was found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act in April 2022, after being accused of failing to hand over assets and trophies following bankruptcy in 2017.

The German was sentenced to 30 months in prison at the end of April 2022 and ultimately served an eight-month sentence inside HMP Wandsworth in London and later HM Prison Huntercombe, and was deported back to Germany after being released early in December 2022.

Becker has remained a high-profile figure since his release from prison, continuing with media duties and briefly coaching ATP Tour star Holger Rune in 2024.

However, the 57-year-old has not spoken too often about his time in prison, and the effect that it had on him — and has been unable to return to the UK, where he had been living, due to deportation laws.

In recent months, the tennis legend has tied the knot with Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, the pair marrying in September 2024, and the couple is expecting their first child together.

Now, in a new interview with Nordic Magazine, the six-time Grand Slam champion has revealed the mental impact of his time in prison in London.

“I will never fully recover from that moment,” said Becker.

“Prisons are run by prisoners, not guards. I lost seven kilos in four weeks. Stress, no food, no sweets, no alcohol… It was very cold in the cell, a real nightmare.

Tennis News

Zverev, Draper and Fritz slammed by Boris Becker in ‘where the hell are the rest?’ criticism

Boris Becker reveals why he was ‘a little disappointed’ by Jannik Sinner in US Open final

“I slept in a tracksuit, two jackets, two pairs of socks, with a towel wrapped around my head.”

Speaking in the interview — which comes ahead of the release of his new book Inside, detailing his prison spell — Becker also claims to have been “threatened” by fellow prisoners.

The German claimed to have needed a friend to pay off debts of €700 — around £605, or $820 — amassed through gambling.

He added: “Gambling was stupid and reckless of me, and I owed €700 to Romanian prisoners. Then they came to my cell and threatened to beat me if I didn’t pay.

“Without the help of a friend who paid the debt via bank transfer, I would be a different person today. This experience had a profound effect on me.

“It’s a memory I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Read Next: Points Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and co are defending during remainder of 2025 season