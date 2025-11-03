Tennis icon Boris Becker has revealed why he turned down the opportunity to coach Jannik Sinner at the start of 2022 and explained that he recommended Darren Cahill for the role.

Becker spent a highly successful spell as Novak Djokovic’s coach between 2014 and 2016, helping the Serbian legend win six Grand Slams and 14 Masters 1000 titles.

The six-time major champion and former world No 1 also briefly coached Holger Rune in the latter stages of the 2023 season and at the start of 2024.

Boris Becker turned down Jannik Sinner coaching role

Boris Becker has divulged that he was approached about coaching Sinner in January 2022, but that he could not make the commitment as he was awaiting the ruling in his bankruptcy case

The German said he recommended two coaches to Sinner, one of whom was Darren Cahill, who he described as “the best”

Becker was “convinced” Sinner “could become the best” and revealed the two areas in which he felt the Italian needed to improve at the time

After parting ways with his long-time former coach Riccardo Piatti in February 2022, Sinner hired Simone Vagnozzi before adding Cahill to his team in June that year.

Cahill is widely considered a tennis coaching great, having previously guided Lleyton Hewitt, Andre Agassi and Simona Halep to Grand Slam titles and the No 1 ranking.

Since appointing Cahill, Sinner has won 18 of his 23 ATP titles, including all four of his Grand Slams, the 2024 ATP Finals title, and all five of his Masters 1000 titles.

The Italian star has amassed 66 weeks as the world No 1 since climbing to the top of the ATP Rankings for the first time in June 2024.

What Becker said about Sinner coaching offer

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Becker was asked how close he had been to becoming Sinner’s coach.

“I thought it was a secret… I never talked about it. It’s true,” said Becker (translated from Italian).

“Two months later, I was waiting for the London ruling (in his bankruptcy case). I told Jannik: I don’t know how it’ll end, I can’t make the commitment.

“But I didn’t want to leave him stranded, so I gave him a couple of names: one was Darren Cahill. For me, the best.”

The German was then asked if he would coach Sinner if Cahill retired at the end of the season.

“Darren won’t quit. As for me, I was convinced Jannik could become the best. At the time, he needed to improve his serve and footwork, but he was unique; his mental abilities were already incredible,” he said.

“Today, I’m in a different phase of life; my family is growing, I have a new business. I don’t want to be on the road so much, and perhaps the role of coach is starting to feel too limited.

“Four Grand Slams at 24: I don’t think I could have done better than Cahill and Vagnozzi. He wasn’t famous when he was drafted, but few understand the game like Simone.

“Team Sinner’s success speaks for itself. And it’s incredible, considering that Jannik has only been playing seriously since he was 13 or 14.”

