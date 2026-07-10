Carlos Alcaraz’s latest update on his rehabilitation has worried fans after he shared a video to his social media accounts.

The Spaniard injured his wrist at the Barcelona Open in April and has not been seen since, missing both Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Alcaraz was not on the entry list for the Canadian Open, which was expected to be his comeback tournament, and he shared an update shortly thereafter on his Instagram.

The Spaniard shared a selection of training pictures and videos alongside the caption: “On the right path”, but fans and pundits have been left worried by the star’s progress.

Many believe Alcaraz is nowhere near close to match fitness after watching him hit tennis balls in the videos and they fear that he might not be ready in time to return for the US Open, let alone any tournaments prior to the last Grand Slam of the year.

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Boris Becker is one of those pundits who shared his fears about Alcaraz’s current status. On social media, the tennis icon said: “Nice to see him hit a little but still far off I am afraid…”

Alcaraz’s wrist injury is particularly worrying as it has been the death-knell for several players over the last decade.

Both Dominic Thiem and Juan Martin del Potro had their careers curtailed by wrist injury after winning the first and only Grand Slam title of their career.

Thiem suffered a wrist injury at the 2021 Mallorca Open, just nine months after claiming the US Open. He missed an initial 10 months of action, but it was an issue that plagued him for the rest of his career.

He eventually retired three years later, citing ‘recurring pain’ as one of the key reasons.

As for del Potro, the Argentine suffered a split extensor carpi ulnaris tendon in his right wrist following his 2009 US Open triump, which forced him out for a year and meant he couldn’t defend his title a year later.

He suffered further issues in his right wrist too, which meant he could never fully realise his Grand Slam-winning potential.

We can only hope that Alcaraz does not fall the way of those two Grand Slam winners, but one thing is for sure: they should both be a warning to the Spaniard about returning too early.

At this point in his career, having already collected seven Grand Slams by 23 years of age, it could be the wisest decision to take the rest of the season to recover and come back for the Australian Open next year.