Boris Becker has questioned when Stefanos Tsitsipas will realise he needs to make some changes in his career after the Greek’s latest disappointing defeat.

Tsitsipas suffered a 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 loss to world No 42 Fabian Marozsan in the opening round of the ATP 500 event in Munich this week.

The 27-year-old had a match point with Marozsan serving at 5-6 in the second set, but he slipped to his third consecutive defeat and his sixth loss in his last eight matches.

The former world No 3 began the week ranked 67th, but he has now dropped to 79th in the Live ATP Rankings — his lowest position since February 2018.

It has been a dramatic decline for Tsitsipas, who finished five straight seasons ranked sixth or higher from 2019 to 2023. He was the world No 8 just over a year ago.

Tsitsipas is a two-time Grand Slam runner-up, while he won the ATP Finals in 2019 and the Monte Carlo Masters in 2021, 2022 and 2024.

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On X/Twitter, Becker reacted to a post about Tsitsipas’ ranking drop after his defeat in Munich.

The six-time Grand Slam champion and former world No 1 wrote: “Wondering when does he realise, he might have to change a few things in his professional life?

“He is still young enough to turn it around, if he really wants to.”

Prior to his campaign in Munich, Tsitsipas spoke about the challenges that come with his slide down the rankings and suggested he may add ATP 250 events to his schedule.

“I am aware that I might need to play good players in earlier rounds at different tournaments this year,” Tsitsipas said.

“It’s not an easy thing to get to play them early, but I also accept the challenge and I accept my current position and state, that these kind of things need to happen in order for me to get back to where I belong.

“If I have to play 250s, if I have to play extra tournaments, I will, because matches seem to help me get me back into the game.

“I’m a player that needs matches, I’m a player that needs to play a lot of sets in order to feel my game better and I think this is something that I might need to do in the next couple of weeks.”

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