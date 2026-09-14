Alexander Zverev lifting the US Open 2026 title with an inset of Boris Becker.

Alexander Zverev continued his brilliant 2026 season by claiming his first US Open title.

Zverev produced an impressive game plan to dispatch Ben Shelton in four sets, leaving the American crowd to filter out of Flushing Meadows in despondent fashion.

The German has now claimed two Grand Slam titles this year, more than anyone else, following his maiden major victory at Roland Garros in June.

His sights will now be firmly set on Jannik Sinner’s world No 1 spot, with just 1810 ranking points splitting the top two players in the world after the US Open.

Zvevev’s compatriot, Boris Becker, has now outlined just when, rather than if, the star will earn his place at the summit of the ATP Tour.

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Writing on social media following Zverev lifting the US Open title, Becker said: “Think Sascha is gonna take it by the time Turin comes along.”

Turin is the host city for the ATP Finals, which is the last tournament of the season for the eight top-ranked players in men’s tennis.

Zverev, Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz have already qualified for the tournament, which begins on 15th November, while others will be looking to earn their first in the final few months of the season.

The German has a big opportunity to live up to Becker’s prediction of becoming world No 1 before the ATP Finals begin, particularly with Sinner’s injury.

The Italian’s knee kept him out of the US Open and he is expected to return at the China Open, which begins on September 30th.

However, Sinner is defending plenty of ranking points between now and the end of the season, so he will need to hit top form quickly in order to fight off Zverev.

Sinner is defending 3550 points before the end of the season, having won the China Open, the Vienna Open, the Paris Masters, and the ATP Finals during this stretch of the ATP Tour in 2025.

Zverev, meanwhile, has just 1,040 ranking points to defend before the ATP Tour season concludes and he didn’t win a tournament during this stretch in 2025, so there is significantly less ranking pressure on the German.

That could be the opening the German needs, which would make Becker’s most recent prediction correct. Zverev is set to return to tennis with the freedom of not vying for ranking points as he plays Laver Cup action between September 25th and 27th.

Zverev will play for Team Europe alongside Alcaraz, Jakub Mensik, Flavio Cobolli, Rafael Jodar, and Casper Ruud against a Team World featuring Alex de Minaur, Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Learner Tien, Alexander Bublik, and Francisco Cerundolo.