Brad Gilbert shares honest verdict on Jannik Sinner hiring Magnus Norman as his coach

Magnus Norman is expected to become Jannik Sinner’s new coach after 13 years as part of Stan Wawrinka’s team.

Jannik Sinner is set to split with Darren Cahill at the end of the 2026 season, with the Australian coach apparently retiring from the sport.

Norman, meanwhile, will see his coaching partnership with Wawrinka ended, after the Swiss icon is also set to retire at the end of the 2026 season.

Brad Gilbert has now shared his thoughts on Sinner’s decision to hire Norman as his coach for the 2027 season.

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Speaking on The Big T, the American coach said: “Well, first of all, if it’s true, it does make the most sense. Remember I said a while ago that I saw no chance that it would be [Juan Carlos] Ferrero and you just felt like somebody that’s going to be joining the team’s probably got to have a calm demeanor and that’s exactly what Magnus has.

“A lot like Darren [Cahill], got lots of experience, did an amazing job with Stan. And if this is true, I’m first of all, I’m sad for my buddy Darren [but] if he is retiring, at least he’s retiring on his own terms.”

Gilbert believes Sinner’s hiring of Norman could be very shrew business, as he looks to return in 2027 from a knee injury that forced him out of the second half of this season.

“But I think this is a great choice for Jannik and somebody that, you know, potentially could be with him for a long time and and is an easy guy, you know, to get along with. And I think he’ll do well with the rest of his team members,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert also praised Norman’s work with Wawrinka for the last 13 years, as the pair achieved tremendous things together during the Swiss star’s peak.

“When Norman joined his [Wawrinka’s] forces, he had never really been anywhere near the top 10. And what a partnership they formed together. And he did one of the greatest coaching jobs ever.

“And the three majors that he won. The first time he he wins his first major, he gets his very first win against Rafael Nadal in a final of a slam.

“And all three of his slam finals were against world number one, undefeated in slam finals. It’s a remarkable record and what a great career and just a class guy. Just fun guy to watch and what a beautiful backhand he had.”

Norman has also worked with Robin Soderling and Thomas Johansson in a career which has brought him three Grand Slam titles, two Masters 1000 trophies, and a Davis Cup.

As a player, Norman reached world No 2 in the ATP Tour rankings in 2000, after a season which saw him reach the semifinals of the Australian Open and the finals of Roland Garros.