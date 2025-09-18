Model and TV personality Brooks Nader refused to dwell on a rumoured ‘love triangle’ involving her, Carlos Alcaraz, and Jannik Sinner when quizzed about the situation on US television.

World No 1 Alcaraz and No 2 Sinner have dominated the men’s game in recent months, and their third straight meeting in a Grand Slam final saw the Spaniard claim his second US Open title and sixth Grand Slam title earlier this month.

However, in the days after the final between the world’s two best players, reports emerged that Sports Illustrated model Nader, 28, had been dating both Sinner and Alcaraz during the US Open.

Nader had initially been linked to 24-year-old Sinner during the tournament, though further rumours during the tournament connected the four-time Grand Slam champion to model Laila Hasanovic.

But, Nader’s older sister, Grace Ann, later claimed to E! News that Brooks was dating 22-year-old Alcaraz, describing him as the “man of the hour.”

This was later debunked by Spanish journalist Alberto Guzman, during an appearance on TV show No Somos Nadie.

“They [Nader and Alcaraz] are not a couple, it is not an official relationship,” said Guzman.

“He confirmed to his entourage that he is single and that he has no intention of having a serious relationship.

“Perhaps she [Grace Ann] is not well informed.”

Now, Brooks has been asked directly about reports of a rumoured ‘love triangle’ involving her and the two multiple-time Grand Slam winners during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Asked directly by Cohen about reports connecting her to both Alcaraz and Sinner, the model did not address the rumours head on — but also offered little denial regarding either player.

She said: “I would just say, a lady never kisses and tells — especially twice, that’s just not nice.

“Dating is such a loose term these days. It’s just… I don’t know.

“By the way, my only thing is, guys do it all the time, so why can’t I do it?”

All eyes will be on whether and when either Alcaraz or Sinner responds to the rumours, with the former likely to be asked first about any connection to Nader.

Less than two weeks after his triumph in New York, the world No 1 will return to action at the Laver Cup in San Francisco, with the Spaniard likely to play a leading role for Team Europe in the competition.

He will then head to Tokyo to make his debut appearance at the Japan Tennis Open the following week, while Sinner will return to action at the China Open in Beijing.

Both men are then set to compete at the Shanghai Masters, where they will be in line to meet in the final.

