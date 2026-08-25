Stan Wawrinka’s snub from the US Open has not gone down well at all with the tennis community, with many suggesting the three-time Grand Slam champion has been disrespected by the Grand Slam.

Wawrinka was not eligible to qualify for the US Open main draw, as he is currently ranked outside the top 100 of the ATP Tour rankings.

However, in his final year as an active competitor, many expected the Swiss icon to receive one of eight wildcards into the Grand Slam he won in 2016.

Instead, Wawrinka has been forced to say goodbye to the US Open online, and his Grand Slam career is officially over following the snub from the USTA.

Following the controversial decision from the US Open, legendary tennis journalist Jon Wertheim has suggested an overhaul of the Grand Slam’s rules.

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Speaking on Andy Roddick’s Served, Wertheim said: “I think maybe the one thing that comes out of this, we just need parameters and guidelines [for wild cards].

“Maybe if you’ve lost x straight matches in a row, you’re ineligible, maybe if your ranking is not in the top 250… I think there are ways to do this a little more gracefully.

“I just think Stan got wild cards for the previous three majors, had a beer with Craig Tiley in Australia… Wimbledon wild card: I don’t think Stan made a Wimbledon semi. Quarter-finals at best, and he’s won this tournament!”

Darwin Blanch, Sebastian Gorzny, Jack Kennedy, Patrick Kypson, Gael Monfils, Dane Sweeny, J.J Wolf, and Michael Zheng were awarded wildcards for the men’s draw instead of Wawrinka.

Wawrinka has already proved he is worthy of wildcards this year, which makes the US Open’s decision even more baffling.

He reached the third round of the Australian Open at the beginning of the year, defeating Laslo Djere and Arthur Gea in Melbourne, before losing to Taylor Fritz.

He lost in four sets to Jesper de Jong at Roland Garros and played out a brilliant first round match against Matteo Berrettini at Wimbledon.

Wawrinka has won seven ATP Tour-level matches in the 2026 season, including victories over Arthur Rinderknech, Hamad Medjedovic, and Thijs Boogard.

It is currently unclear when Wawrinka will return to ATP Tour action for the rest of the 2026 season, but he will likely receive huge support on the European indoor season at the end of the year.

Wawrinka is widely expected to play his final-ever ATP Tour tournament on home soil at the Swiss Indoors, which is set to begin on October 24th.