British No.2 Cam Norrie said players are “not kidding ourselves” over their complaints regarding the schedule and know that they are making a lot of money.

The end of 2025 saw an increase in players raising issues with the density of the schedule with big names suggesting they would like to see a decrease in the number of tournaments and matches they are expected to play in.

But Norrie, who played a total of 60 singles matches in the 2025 season, recognised that the players are in a privileged position to be competing for a lot of prize money.

“In terms of the schedule, we’re not kidding ourselves,” Norrie told the Daily Mail. “It’s a long schedule, but on the flip side of that, there’s a lot of opportunity to play these tournaments and to earn money and to earn a living.

“It’s a long schedule, but it’s alright for me. And I think, you’re not forced to play these (lower-graded) 250s, you have some requirements to play the 500s and the 1000s. 1000s are almost all mandatory (but) you can pick your schedule.

“In the past, I was typically always wanting to play. I would just test the limits of my, of my burnout, really. And I think you need to learn, and you need to know what, where you like to play, what tournaments you like to play, and you need to always adapt your schedule.”

The undisputed highlight of Norrie’s ’25 was defeating Carlos Alcaraz at the Paris Masters. On that match, Norrie said it was just as much a physical test as it was an examination of his tennis skills.

“Obviously, he was probably the most confident player in the world at that moment,” Norrie recalled. “So for me, I had to work. I had to work. I had to work.

“It was not just hitting the guy off the court, hitting winners. I had to run a lot, had to use my fitness, agility, power, serving, volleys, everything, to beat him.

“And I think it was nice to win, but I was just happy with the way I won. It was my typical game, the way I pushed him, the way I kept going. It was good fun for me.”

