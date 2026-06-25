Cameron Norrie has explained why Jannik Sinner is so difficult to play against and revealed he wanted to test the Italian physically after losing to him in an exhibition match.

World No 29 Norrie was beaten 6-3, 6-3 by top-ranked Sinner at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic exhibition at the Hurlingham Club on Wednesday.

In a match played on the hottest June day on record in the United Kingdom, Sinner broke Norrie three times and saved the only break point he faced in a clinical grass-court display.

It was Sinner’s only warmup match for Wimbledon and his first match since his shock second round exit at Roland Garros.

In the pair’s only competitive meeting to date, Sinner downed Norrie 6-2, 7-5 at the Madrid Masters in April.

During a recent interview with British Vogue, Norrie named Novak Djokovic as the toughest opponent he has faced in his career.

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In a press conference at the Hurlingham Club, Tennis365 asked Norrie how he compares the challenge of facing Djokovic to playing Sinner.

“I’ve only actually played Jannik once. This [exhibition match] was the second time,” said the 30-year-old Brit.

“He served really well today. It was my first time playing him on grass, and he’s just such a complete player.

“I felt in some moments, I overplayed. And in some moments, I didn’t do enough. You have to find that balance almost perfect to have a chance with him.

“But yeah, I would have liked to have tested him a little more today, physically. You know, it’s a hot day, and to just try to get into some rallies.

“But he didn’t really allow that, and I was missing too early. So credit on his side. And I could have done a bit more, but he pushes you to play a bit more.

“Like even in that first game, I played a good game, and he read a couple of my shots and I got broken. And suddenly you’re on the back foot for the match.

“So yeah, he’s not easy.”

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