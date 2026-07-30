The two best players in the world competed another final

Alexander Bublik has become the latest player to withdraw from the Canadian Open, following in the footsteps of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

It has become a running theme over the years for the Canadian Open, as several players opt to miss the Masters event that swiftly follows Wimbledon.

Djokovic has not played the event since 2018, while Sinner and Alcaraz have now missed the Masters tournaments in consecutive years.

As for Bublik, the star will not likely miss most of the North American hardcourt swing, as he rarely plays the Cincinnati Open.

“For the past four years, yes. It’s my son’s birthday, and I don’t believe the Masters in Cincinnati is worth missing such important moments,” explained the star about his decision to miss the Cincinnati Open.

ATP players to withdraw from the Canadian Open

Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic

Tomas Machac

Sebastian Korda

Alexander Bublik

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

That means the next time we will see Bublik is likely the US Open, where he has a ropey record at best. The star’s fourth round appearance last year is by far his best, as he often suffers early exits at Flushing Meadows.

Other ATP Tour stars to withdraw from the Canadian Open are Sebastian Korda and Tomas Machac, both of whom have suffered with injuries over the summer.

The Canadian Open has kept more of its top stars on the WTA Tour, although there are several high-profile players who don’t intend to make the trip to Toronto.

More tennis news

Carlos Alcaraz told there’s ‘no need’ for him to rush back in time for the Cincinnati Open

Novak Djokovic called for a new Masters event to be introduced in 2015 but the ATP Tour still have not listened

Wimbledon finalist Karolina Muchova has confirmed she will not play, after she revealed she had ‘minor surgery’ following her exploits on the grass.

She will be joined out of the competition by Victoria Mboko and Hailey Baptiste, both of whom suffered serious knee injuries earlier this season.

Mboko will be particularly sad to miss the event for two reasons. This is one of her home events and she introduced herself to the world last year by winning tournament in 2025.

As a result, she will lose the 1000 ranking points she is defending, which will cause a very damaging fall down the WTA Tour rankings.

WTA stars who have pulled out of the Canadian Open

Karolina Muchova

Victoria Mboko

Hailey Baptiste

Emma Raducanu

Jasmine Paolini

Dayana Yastremska

Petra Marčinko

Also out of the competition is Emma Raducanu, who is still dealing with a stress fracture, as well as Jasmine Paolini, Dayana Yastremska, and Petra Marcinko.

The Canadian Open is set to begin on August 1st. On the men’s side, Ben Shelton is looking to defend his title from last year.