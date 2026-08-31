Carlos Alcaraz has been accused of favouritism after Terence Atmane's US Open controversy

Terence Atmane was at the centre of a cramping controversy during his five-set loss to Jaume Munar in the first round of the US Open.

The Frenchman was two sets up on the Spaniard on Sunday before he began cramping. The 24-year-old’s left hand seized up early in the second set, prompting Atmane to serve an underarm serve with his right hand.

The former world No 41 managed to recover somewhat, despite losing the next two sets, as the contest headed for a gripping finale. However, he called for the trainer at 2-1 down in the fifth but the physio refused to treat him.

This incensed Atmane, who said, “I tell him I have pain. Why is he saying no? I know the rules, that’s why I’m asking, that’s why I’m calling you, because I know I cannot get treatment for cramp. It was not cramp, it was pain. Do you understand?”

When the physio walked away, Atmane was then heard saying, “Excuse me, can you just give me treatment and stop acting stupid,” before asking for his credentials.

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The left-hander has been criticised for his on-court conduct as he was dumped out of the US Open 6-7 (5), 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4), 7-5, but others on social media have claimed that it is one rule for lower-ranked players and another for the sport’s biggest stars.

For instance, Carlos Alcaraz received treatment in the third set of his Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev. The German argued that he was suffering from cramp and angrily questioned why he had been allowed treatment.

Players cannot receive a medical time out for muscle cramping, although treatment for cramping is permitted during changeovers or set breaks. The Spaniard – who later claimed it was for a thigh injury – went on to win in five sets, before beating Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final.

Now, this alleged discrepancy between Atmane and Alcaraz is being pointed out online.

Tense scenes between Terence Atmane & the physio during his match against Munar at the U.S. Open The physio will not treat him for an injury because he insists Terence is suffering from cramps. Terence argued with him, but the physio still would not treat him. “Excuse me, can… pic.twitter.com/c8NFZKcAEB — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 30, 2026

One user wrote, “The issue here is that the exact same thing happened with Alcaraz in AO and the physio treated him, knowing it was cramp. Zverev knew at the time it was cramp. Everyone knew it was cramp. But that was Carlos Alcaraz and not Terence Atmane.”

They argued a physio would not refuse to treat Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner and that “mega stars” get favourable treatment. However, there is no definite proof that this is/was the case.

Others argued that Alcaraz’s case was “by the book” as the physio approved the medical time out, heat protocols were in place at the Australian Open, and that Sinner was someone who was given more favourable treatment.

This cramping topic is still a thorny issue and perhaps a clearer rule needs to be put in place.

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