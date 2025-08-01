Carlos Alcaraz believes people like the idea of him having “friction” with Jannik Sinner despite the respectful nature of their rivalry.

World No 2 Alcaraz and No 1 Sinner’s rivalry has become the biggest talking point on the ATP Tour in recent months, with the two Grand Slam champions already contesting several high-quality matches.

Alcaraz currently leads the head-to-head 8-5 and at one stage won five straight matches between the two, culminating in his epic five-set victory in the French Open final this June.

However, Italian star Sinner responded at Wimbledon, snapping his losing streak to the Spaniard with a four-set victory in their second consecutive Grand Slam final.

The pair have combined to win the last seven Grand Slam tournaments, and they look primed to be the two dominant forces in the years to come.

But, unlike legendary ATP Tour rivalries in the past, there does not appear to be any tension between the two, with the two seemingly having a good relationship off the court.

Speaking to the Financial Times, five-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz claimed that while the idea of friction between the two “sells”, things could not be more different in reality.

“Trash-talking gets a lot of attention. People really like the idea that there is friction between us. That’s what sells,” said Alcaraz.

“But although tennis is an individual sport, we are with the same players every week, day in and day out.

“Jannik and I, who have had great battles on the court, see each other a lot off of it. We talk, we train together sometimes. And in the end you forge a good relationship, a beautiful relationship.

“We want to win and beat each other, but then off court, being good people and getting along is another matter. For me, that is one of the virtues and values of sport.”

Alcaraz and Sinner’s growing rivalry comes off the back of the legendary rivalries forged by the ‘Big 3’ of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic in recent years.

The trio combined to win a staggering 66 Grand Slam titles between them and redefined dominance in tennis, with many seeing 22-year-old Alcaraz and 23-year-old Sinner as their successors.

However, Alcaraz admits he is keen not to focus too much on the achievements of legendary players who came before him.

He added: “Tennis has always had great rivalries and great players.

“It’s a privilege that people look at our games that way, with such enthusiasm, but in the end, we have no obligation to do what they have done, far from it.

“If you don’t stay strong in your ideals, in what you want, that pressure can eat you. You have to know how to differentiate.

“We try not to think about any pressure and least of all about doing what they did.”

After their French Open and Wimbledon finals, all eyes will be on whether Alcaraz and Sinner will meet in a third straight major final at the US Open.

Both men are former champions in New York, with Alcaraz lifting the title back in 2022 and Sinner entering as the reigning champion after his victory twelve months ago.

The world No 1 and world No 2 will start their US Open preparations at the Cincinnati Open next week, having both pulled out of the Canadian Open.

