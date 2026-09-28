It didn’t take long for Carlos Alcaraz to reaffirm his status as the biggest star in men’s tennis and now his status could be about to go to the next level.

Tennis missed the enchanting presence of seven-time Grand Slam-winning king Alcaraz when he was out of action for over four months after sustaining a wrist injury at the Barcelona Open in April.

While Alcaraz’s absence allowed new names to rise to the top, Alcaraz’s return to action at the US Open last month was a welcome reminder of what the tennis world had been missing.

He may not have won the title in New York, but Alcaraz’s run to the US Open quarter-final was the most talked-about story of the tournament as the star power of the biggest character in the men’s game shone through.

If Alcaraz is the undisputed king of men’s tennis, it would not be unreasonable to suggest Alexandra Eala is his equivalent in the women’s game.

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Eala gathered a big fan base after her run to the semi-finals of the Miami Open in 2025, but her star status has gone to a whole new level over the course of 2026.

Her run to the last-16 at Wimbledon was a high-profile moment in Eala’s young career and she then won her first WTA Tour event in Washington, beating Jessica Pegula in the final.

Now Alcaraz and Eala are set to confirm their status as the stars of the game as they take centre stage on the Asian swing of the tennis tour.

Alcaraz missed some events in Asia last year due to injury and will be keen to make up for lost time after missing a large chunk of this season.

With a huge fan base in China and Japan, Alcaraz’s return to action has come at the perfect moment for him to build on that and his appearance in the Japan Open over the next few days is certain to be played out in front of enthusiastic crowds.

Eala’s push for a gold medal at the Asian Games will also create a big stir with her fans before she is set to step out at the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan. She could also squeeze in a few more tournaments in China and Japan before playing a huge exhibition match in the Phillipines against fellow Southeast Asian star Janice Tjen, who is from Indonesia.

That contest could be played in front of 55,000 fans and if they can sell out the arena, it would be the biggest crowd ever to watch a tennis tournament.

Alcaraz and Eala may not have sealed their place in the tennis record books on court yet, but they are certainly taking the game to the next level with their popularity off it.

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