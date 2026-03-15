Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev were among the leading contenders for the Indian Wells title heading into the Masters 1000 event, though both fell just short of reaching the final.

World No 4 and fourth seed Zverev impressed as he reached the semi-final of the event for the first time in his career this fortnight, though he then fell 6-2, 6-4 to world No 2 and second seed Jannik Sinner on Saturday.

Meanwhile, two-time former Indian Wells winner Alcaraz was in the semi-final of the tournament for the fifth consecutive year, though the top seed and title favourite was stunned 6-3, 7-6(3) by 11th seed Daniil Medvedev — the man he had beaten in the final twice.

With Alcaraz and Zverev both now out of the event, we look at the prize money and ranking points both men will take home from the event.

What ranking points will Alcaraz and Zverev take home?

Significant ranking points are on offer in Indian Wells, and whoever triumphs in Sunday’s final between Medvedev and Sinner will take home a staggering 1,000 points for their ranking.

The runner-up will leave with a not-insignificant 650 points, though both Alcaraz and Zverev will also be well-rewarded for their campaigns.

For reaching the semi-final, both the world No 1 and world No 4 will take home 400 ranking points after their time in Tennis Paradise.

Alcaraz has matched his semi-final showing from twelve months ago, and therefore will remain on his current total of 13,550 points when the ATP Rankings update on Monday.

Tennis News

Indian Wells: Carlos Alcaraz addresses ‘target on my back’ after shock Daniil Medvedev loss

Iga Swiatek breaks silence with candid message after ‘tough’ Indian Wells Open exit

However, Zverev’s total will be significantly boosted after his best-ever Indian Wells run.

The German is projected to rise 350 points as a result of his exploits in the desert, moving from 4,555 points to 4,905 points come Monday.

Zverev will remain as the world No 4 in the ATP Rankings, though he has significantly closed the gap to third-ranked Novak Djokovic.

What prize money did Alcaraz and Zverev earn?

Prize money in Indian Wells has actually decreased slightly in 2026, though this year’s men’s singles champion is still set to take home an impressive $1,151,380.

Meanwhile, whoever finishes as the runner-up between Medvedev and Sinner will earn $612,340 in winnings.

However, after falling at the semi-final stage of the tournament, Alcaraz and Zverev will both take home a paycheck of $340,190 for their singles campaign.

That is slightly down on the $354,850 won by Alcaraz for his semi-final showing in 2025, though it is by far and away the biggest payout Zverev has ever obtained from Indian Wells.

The German was also in men’s doubles action in Indian Wells this year, with he and Marcelo Melo falling in the opening round to Sebastian Korda and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Zverev and Melo are awarded $19,510 as a pair, which will leave the world No 4 with an equal share of $9,755.

When added to his singles prize money, that gives him a total of $349,945.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: Aryna Sabalenka ‘so done with losing big finals’ ahead of Elena Rybakina Indian Wells showdown