The Laver Cup is very nearly upon us as Team Europe take on Team World at The O2 Arena in London.

Team Europe, once again, have a very strong team, bolstered by multi-time Grand Slam champions Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

Alcaraz won the Australian Open earlier this year, while Zverev claimed his first and second Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros and the US Open.

The pair appeared on court at The O2 Arena for a practise session ahead of the start of the tournament, which begins on Friday, 25th September.

In a video posted to social media, Alcaraz could be heard talking to Zverev about his US Open final victory against Ben Shelton.

Alcaraz was particularly fascinated by Zverev not realising he had won match point to win the Grand Slam.

More Carlos Alcaraz news

Alexander Zverev’s coach delivers damning verdict on Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz’s 2026 injuries

Carlos Alcaraz’s stunning Laver Cup record against Team World opponents as he sends warning to rivals

“Tell me what you were thinking,” asked Alcaraz to Zverev about winning the 2026 US Open. “I was watching at home and was amazed.”

Zverev responded: “There was nothing in my head; that’s the benefit of being dumb. When you’re dumb, it helps.”

“No, no, don’t say that,” added Alcaraz, before suggesting it ended up bolstering Zverev. “I’ve been thinking about it; it’s actually really useful not to know it’s the final set.”

Zverev concluded: Yeah, I thought the score was 1-4, so I never got nervous at all. If I’d known it was 2-5, I’d have been totally stressed out.”

The German star had to be told by his team that he had won the US Open after he sent balls back to Shelton to serve, in what was one of the more mysterious moments in US Open history.

Both Alcaraz and Zverev will have moved on now following the US Open and they will have a rare chance to team together, rather than vying for the same titles.

Alcaraz and Zverev will be paired with Rafael Jodar, Flavio Cobolli, Jakub Mensik, and Casper Ruud at this year’s Laver Cup and they will be captained by Yannick Noah and Tim Henman.

Team World, meanwhile, will feature Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Francisco Cerundolo, Learner Tien, Brandon Nakashima, and Alexander Bublik.

Andre Agassi and Pat Rafter will be the Team World’s captains for the second year in a row, and they will be looking to mastermind another victory after collecting the title in 2025. They oversaw an unlikely Team World victory in San Francisco.

The Laver Cup takes place between September 25th and 27th with a selection of singles and doubles matches taking place over the weekend.