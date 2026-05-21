Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz might have dominated the landscape of tennis for over two years by now, but they still get annoyed at the sport they rarely lose at.

Sinner and Alcaraz have shared the last nine Grand Slam titles, dating back to the 2023 US Open, when Novak Djokovic lifted the title at Flushing Meadows.

Despite their dominance in the sport, the best two players in the world still have little things that irk them during their matches.

Bleacher Report asked several top tennis stars what their biggest ‘pet peeves’ in tennis were and the best two players on the ATP Tour responded.

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For World No. 1 Sinner, it simply came down to playing in a certain type of weather. “Playing tennis when it’s very windy,” explained the Italian.

Despite his pet peeve of playing in windy conditions, Sinner has, unsurprisingly, never truly struggled when wind speeds have reached great force.

Most recently, Sinner defeated Alcaraz in the Monte Carlo Masters final in difficult windy conditions, which earned him his first title at the tournament.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, picked a pet peeve that many of his fans would not be surprised by. “The clock, the time,” revealed the Spaniard.

The World No. 2 is often in conversation with umpires about the shot clock, which usually results in the Spaniard being penalised during matches.

Tennis players’ ‘pet peeves’

Ben Shelton – When a player takes a medical time-out when he’s not injured

Frances Tiafoe – When a player says sorry for hitting the net cord

Aryna Sabalenka – Players that don’t clean the practice courts

Taylor Fritz – Players not allowing him to practice his second serves returns

Emma Raducanu – When someone is serving really quick when I’m needing to recover

Jack Draper – Players taking too long

Amanda Anisimova – Players shouting ‘come on’ too loud

Alex de Minaur – Toilet breaks in matches

Other players also took issue with time-wasting, with the likes of Mirra Andreeva, Jack Draper, and Alex de Minaur calling out varieties of delaying matches.

De Minaur questioned the validity of toilet breaks, while Ben Shelton called out medical time-outs for players he knows are not actually injured.

That has, of course, been in the news recently, as Daniil Medvedev questioned Jannik Sinner’s medical time-out during their semi-final match at the Italian Open.

Medvedev believed Sinner was taking a medical time-out for cramping, which is not allowed under the rules of the ATP Tour. After the match, however, the Russian star suggested that rule should be changed to cancel any confusion.

“If medical would be allowed for cramps, there would be no problem, so this is a solution,” Medvedev said in his post-match press conference in Rome.