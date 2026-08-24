Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner dominated tennis in 2024 and 2025, but they have suffered with various issues throughout the ATP Tour in 2026.

Alcaraz began the season spectacularly by winning the Australian Open and becoming the youngest male player to achieve the Career Grand Slam.

But the Spaniard’s season was soon derailed as he suffered a wirst injury, which kept him out of the of the clay court swing and grass court season.

In Alcaraz’s absence, Sinner won Wimbledon, the Madrid Open, and the Italian Open, but he’s now suffering from a knee injury which will keep him out of the US Open.

As reported by Tennis Temple, tennis coach Ricardo Piatti, who has worked with the likes of Milos Raonic and Novak Djokovic, has issued a stern warning for Alcaraz and Sinner about how they can stay fit throughout the whole season.

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“They must find a balance if they want to prolong their careers. What causes injuries to players like Sinner, Alcaraz, and Musetti? I think there is a correlation with match scheduling,” he said.

“You have to be careful and make wise choices. It is no longer possible to play all year; the body and mind need to rest. If you overdo it, injuries appear and slow down progress.

“Media attention has increased considerably, financial stakes are high, and tournament organizers and sponsors want to see the best players in action.

“However, if these champions want to prolong their careers, they must find a balance, otherwise wear and tear may force them to leave the sport much earlier than expected.”

Alcaraz is set to return to action at the US Open and he’s already built up a pretty hectic schedule upon his return, as he will also play the Laver Cup, the Six Kings Slam, and likely the ATP Tour’s Asian swing before the indoor hardcourt season.

Sinner, meanwhile, is currently pencilled in to return to action on the ATP Tour’s Asian swing, which includes high-profile events in Beijing and Shanghai.

Alcaraz and Sinner have not played a tournament together this year since the Monte Carlo Masters, when they met in the final of the Masters event.

The Italian and Spaniard met six times on the ATP Tour in 2025, whereas their meeting in the Monte Carlo final earlier this year was the sole match in 2026 to date.

With not many chances to meet before the close of the season, it’s been a very difficult season for fans of the Alcaraz and Sinner rivalry, and perhaps they should take Piatti’s advice on board.