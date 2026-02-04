Carlos Alcaraz has addressed whether he could emulate Novak Djokovic’s longevity and also dismissed the suggestion that he has already reached the same level as the Big Three.

The world No 1 secured his maiden Australian Open title and seventh Grand Slam overall on Sunday as he defeated Djokovic in a four-set final.

At the age of 22, Alcaraz became the youngest male player in the Open Era to win each of the four majors, breaking the record previously held by his idol and legendary countryman Rafael Nadal.

There was a 16-year age gap between the two finalists on Rod Laver Arena, with Djokovic less than four months shy of his 39th birthday.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper Marca, Alcaraz was asked if he sees himself playing at Djokovic’s level when he reaches the age of 38.

“I’m not thinking about that,” said Alcaraz.

“I hope I can reach my age challenging a new generation of tennis players and playing in Grand Slam finals.”

In addition to his Australian Open crown, Alcaraz has secured two titles at each of the other three majors: US Open (2022 and 2025), Wimbledon (2023 and 2024) and French Open (2024 and 2025).

Djokovic holds the all-time Grand Slam title record with 24, while Nadal and Roger Federer sit second and third on the men’s major list with 22 and 20 respectively.

Alcaraz was asked if he has already joined a group with Djokovic, Nadal and Federer given his remarkable achievements at such a young age.

“No, no, I’m not even close,” he replied.

“I’ll only be able to say I’m at the same level as them if I have a 20 or 22-year career and win the top titles season after season. That’s what I work for.

“I’m breaking some very nice records, but what these three achieved is practically impossible.

“You have to work to get as close as possible or even catch them. But to say I’m at the same level, there are many years ahead.”

The Murcian also spoke about the challenge of enjoying the moment in tennis.

“That’s the thing about tennis; there are tournaments week after week, and it’s very difficult to reflect on what you’ve accomplished,” Alcaraz said.

“The two weeks in Melbourne were very intense, full of emotions, and mentally demanding, and we’re going to try to recover as best as possible to keep competing.

“For now, I want to stop, go home, rest, and see how my body and mind respond in the coming days.”

