Carlos Alcaraz now holds an ATP record over Novak Djokovic after reaching the Japan Open final

Carlos Alcaraz survived a scare against Jaume Munar to reach the final of the Japan Open.

The Spaniard lost the first set to his compatriot, before fighting back to win the next two sets and continue his winning record at the Tokyo event.

Alcaraz is the defending champion at the tournament and he is now on a nine match unbeaten streak at the Japan Open ahead of his final against Jiri Lehecka.

Having now made yet another ATP final, Alcaraz’s latest Japan Open triumph has ensured he now sits above Novak Djokovic in a key area.

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Alcaraz has now reached 16 ATP finals in the 33 he has played under Masters level, which means he’s reached the final in 48.5% of the events he has played.

That’s the second highest in tennis history, behind only Roger Federer, who reached 51.2% of finals he played in his career.

Alcaraz has edged above Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, who have a 48.1% and 45% success rate at tournaments below Masters level, according to OptaAce.

Percentage of finals reached at ATP 250 and 500 events

Carlos Alcaraz – 48.5% Novak Djokovic – 48.1% Rafael Nadal – 45%

The Spaniard will be looking to claim the 27th title of his career at the Japan Open and only Lehecka stands in his way of winning a first title since the Qatar Open in February.

Alcaraz and Lehecka have met on four occasions on the ATP Tour, with three of those victories going the way of the Spaniard. Lehecka’s only victory against Alcaraz came at the Qatar Open in 2025, when he won in three sets in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 competition.

The Spaniard will be looking to claim the 10th ATP 500 title victory of his career in Tokyo and just his second of the 2026 season.

Alcaraz has previously won the Rio Open, the Barcelona Open, Queen’s on two occasions, the China Open, the Rotterdam Open, the Japan Open, and the Qatar Open.

He will be the overwhelming favourite to add another ATP 500 title to his collection in Tokyo and it could be crucial in his hunt to climb the rankings.

After Alexander Zverev’s defeat to Djokovic in the last eight of the China Open, Alcaraz now has the opportunity to make up ground on the world No 2.

Ahead of his Japan Open final, Alcaraz currently sits 4330 points behind Zverev in the rankings, but that could soon be cut down with an impressive rest of the Asian swing from the Spaniard.

Alcaraz will next head to the Shanghai Masters, a tournament he is looking to win for the first time in his career.