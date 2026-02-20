World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz has spoken after he branded the ATP Tour’s time rule “s***” following an argument with the chair umpire at the 2026 Qatar Open.

Alcaraz defeated world No 17 Karen Khachanov 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-3 in the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 tournament in Doha.

When serving at 4-4 during a hard-fought opening set, Alcaraz was given a time violation by chair umpire Marija Cicak as he was not ready to serve when time had elapsed on the 25-second shot clock.

Here is Alcaraz’s exchange with Cicak.

Umpire: “I stopped the time.”

Alcaraz: “No you didn’t.”

Umpire: “I did. I stopped time at 25 seconds when it started. Then you got the towel. Then I started the clock again.”

Alcaraz: “How much time did you stop the clock? Tell me”

Umpire: “Carlos, I stopped it ’til you reached there. I stopped it at 25 seconds ’til you actually reached the towel.”

Alcaraz: “Alright. So I’m not allowed to go to the towel.”

Umpire: “I stopped it ’til you reached the area there where you asked the kid to get the towel. I can’t cancel it.”

Alcaraz: “I’m not allowed to go to the towel. I’m not allowed.”

Umpire: “Yes, I understand, but I can’t do anything.”

Alcaraz’s complaints continued during the changeover, which led Cicak to say “I can’t invent more time.”

Alcaraz then turned towards his entourage and said: “The ATP rules are always s***, it’s s***, s***.”

“the atp rules are always shit, they’re shit” oh carlos pic.twitter.com/jet3Qjv65M — ola ! #A1CARAZ (@bIuezoya) February 19, 2026

ATP Tour News

How Jannik Sinner’s Qatar Open loss affects hopes of catching world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz

Everything Jannik Sinner said after surprise Qatar Open loss to Jakub Mensik

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Speaking to Spanish media after the match, Alcaraz described the time rule as “absurd” and called for “more leniency” or “a reconsideration of the rule.”

“Honestly, I think the time rule is absurd,” the seven-time Grand Slam champion said.

“After a very demanding point, finishing at the net, sprinting to my towel, I practically had no time left.

“She (the umpire) told me she stopped the clock when I was on my towel, but from then until I called for the balls and prepared to serve, I had no time to spare. To me, that makes no sense.

“Besides, the crowd was still shouting and cheering, which also causes delays. I looked at the clock when there were three or four seconds left and I didn’t have enough time to serve, but she still gave me a warning.

“Personally, I think there should be a bit more leniency, even a reconsideration of the rule, because in such tough matches, the same thing always happens, and to me, it’s ridiculous.”

The Spaniard continued: “I think many players feel the same way. Some are faster, and others have slightly slower routines.

“I try to adapt as much as possible, and in many matches, I know I have to respect the time, so I change my routine: I call for fewer balls, I move faster, I bounce the ball less if I see I’m running out of time.

“But tennis is also about entertainment. The ATP says it wants to attract more people, to broaden its audience. If they don’t allow us time to recover between points to offer the best possible level, everything goes too fast, and it’s difficult to engage the crowd.

“I think the umpires should be more flexible or, better yet, add a few more seconds to the clock. With a little more leeway, we can prepare better to put on a show on every point.”

READ NEXT: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner get cheeky warning from French ATP star

