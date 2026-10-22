Carlos Alcaraz adds another ATP tournament to 2027 calendar despite schedule complaints

Carlos Alcaraz has been very vocal about his displeasure at the gruelling nature of the ATP Tour since returning to action after his wrist injury.

The star missed four and a half months of action between April and August, before he made his return at the 2026 US Open.

Since, he’s opened up about playing less tournaments going forward to combat the hectic tennis schedule and his fitness worries.

At the Shanghai Masters, Alcaraz said: “One of the reasons we had to see the players who are getting injured, they [ATP officials] are pushing us too much out of the line sometimes to play a lot of tournaments, to play a lot of matches.

“It’s getting in the wrong direction,” he continued before turning his attention towards Jannik Sinner’s decision to end his season early. “I just wish Jannik the best for these months, just to be in good shape for the next season.”

Despite Alcaraz’s complaints, the Spaniard has added yet another ATP 500 tournament to his growing calendar.

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Alcaraz is already confirmed for the Rotterdam Open in February and now he has been confirmed to play Queen’s in London during the grass court swing.

Queen’s is one of the tournaments Alcaraz was forced to miss due to his wrist injury and he has a very good record at the tournament.

The Spaniard has lifted the title at Queen’s on two occasions, in 2023 and 2025, and he has only every suffered one defeat at the London event.

That came against Jack Draper in 2024, who beat the Spaniard in straight sets in the second round of the tournament.

It should be no surprise that Alcaraz has already bolstered his grass court schedule for 2026, where he is also basically guaranteed to play Wimbledon.

Alcaraz has built a superb record on grass over the years, despite playing a limited amount of the surface.

He holds an incredible 35-4 record on the surface since his debut, which equates to a magnificent 90% winning rate on grass.

That’s helped him win Wimbledon twice, in 2023 and 2024, and reached a further final in 2025. The only player to beat Alcaraz in the last four years at Wimbledon is Jannik Sinner, who won the 2025 final against the Spaniard.

As for Queen’s, the ATP 500 tournament was won by Francisco Cerundolo in 2026 in the absence of Alcaraz, who beat Tommy Paul in the London final.

Next year’s Queen’s event is set to take place between the 5th and the 20th June, with the men’s tournament taking place in the second week of action.