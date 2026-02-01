Carlos Alcaraz had a defiant message for those who “didn’t believe” in him and who thought he would “not even make it past the quarter-finals” at the 2026 Australian Open after his triumph in Melbourne.

The Spanish superstar prevailed 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 against the legendary Novak Djokovic, who is currently ranked fourth, in an Australian Open title match that lasted three hours and five minutes.

By securing his first-ever Australian Open crown, Alcaraz — who is 22 — became the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam in the Open Era.

In an interview with Eurosport Spain, Alcaraz was asked about tennis analysts and fans who doubted his Australian Open chances after his split with former coach Juan Carlos Ferrero in December.

The world No 1 did not hold back as he called out those who thought he would fail to perform in Melbourne.

“To be honest, I’m remembering all the people who said I wouldn’t make it, who thought I’d come here to Australia and not even make it past the quarter-finals. That I’d come here to Australia and not play any good tennis. Those who didn’t believe in me. I remember those people, honestly,” asserted Alcaraz.

“It seems ironic that when I’m supposed to be thinking about my people, my team, all the work we’ve put in… in the end, that’s the thought that came to me now.

“And I didn’t come here to tell anyone I’m capable, but simply with a lot of enthusiasm, eager to prove to myself that I can overcome problems, that I’m mentally strong, that I came here with the hope of having done a good job, and that’s what I should take away from it.

“But if you ask me, that’s the first thing that came to mind.”

The seven-time Grand Slam champion also spoke about winning the final in the presence of his idol and compatriot Rafael Nadal, who was watching from the front row in Rod Laver Arena.

“With Rafa there watching from the stands, it’s a wonderful moment, a very special moment for me to be able to see Rafa come,” Alcaraz said.

“Whatever his reason for coming — we knew he had things to do here — the fact that he showed up and was here for the final means so much to me. It makes this moment even more beautiful and special.

“But not only Rafa, but all the people who have been getting up at 3 in the morning during these weeks, who have been there, on the front lines, from a distance, cheering and giving their all, and I truly thank from the bottom of my heart all those people who, from home, those who have come here, but also those who have stayed there, all the support and encouragement that allowed me to achieve this victory.

