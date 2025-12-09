World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz defeated Joao Fonseca in an exhibition match at the Miami Invitational the day after his loss to Frances Tiafoe.

The six-time major champion prevailed 7-5, 2-6, 10-8 against 24th-ranked Fonseca on a court installed inside loanDepot Park — the home of the Miami Marlins Major League Baseball team.

Alcaraz and Fonseca are yet to meet in a competitive match, and this exhibition contest thrilled an engaged crowd of 14,108.

The pair split the first two sets before Alcaraz fought back from a 0-5 deficit in the match tiebreak to clinch the win.

A day earlier, Alcaraz fell 3-6, 6-3, 7-10 to world No 30 Tiafoe at the ‘A Racquet at The Rock’ exhibition in New Jersey.

Before the Miami Invitational, Alcaraz praised Fonseca’s rise and looked ahead to playing in a unique setting.

“Joao entered the tour with a lot of force, he has a great game, and it should be a very entertaining match,” the Spaniard said.

“This is my first time playing in a baseball stadium or even being in a baseball stadium. It’s incredible to play here and help bring tennis to new places and new people.

“I just expect that the people are going to get entertained by watching us play. I think it’s unusual watching us play in these kinds of stadiums and court. I’m really excited about playing here with Joao. I’m just excited to see how people are going to respond.”

Fonseca said: “For me, it’s crazy. I was here three weeks ago and there was nothing set up yet and I was like, ‘How are you going to put a court here?’

“I’ve never watched a baseball match ever, so maybe in the future I will. The Brazilian fans in Miami are coming for sure, so it will be fun.”

Alcaraz and Fonseca reacted to their match in a joint post-match on-court interview with Tennis Channel.

Alcaraz: “Well, it was really, really special playing with Joao. I haven’t ever played against him, so this was the first time, in this beautiful scenario. Never played in a baseball stadium before.

“So it was really special coming back to Miami in front of these amazing people that bring always a great energy. It was a great opportunity and a special moment.”

Fonseca: “Yeah, I almost got it guys (laughs). It’s tough, he has a little bit of skill and the guy is good, the guy is really good.

“It’s a pleasure being here, it’s a pleasure playing against Carlos. Very thankful for Carlos, and congratulations.”

