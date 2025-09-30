There is an oft-used phrase in physiotherapy circles that uses the term ‘red zone’ when they are describing the physical condition of an athlete and it felt like Carlos Alcaraz was getting close to that over the last few years.

His ankle twist early in his run to the Japan Open title was a worrying shock for the world No 1, who feared he had picked up a serious problem as he lay on the floor and appeared to be reluctant to put weight on his foot in his match against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez.

The bolt of pain Alcaraz felt in that moment of panic sent shock waves through the tennis world and even after he got back on his feet and beat Baez, Alcaraz admitted he didn’t know if he would play his next match.

“It was tough,” said Alcaraz after he won against American Brandon Nakashima. “It was a really important day and a half that I had to recover as good as I can.

“I said before and I’m going to say it again, I have the best physio in the world, who I trust 100 per cent and the work he has done for the ankle I think has been great.

“I could play, I would say, normally. I was worried about some movements on the court where I could feel the ankle, but in general, I think I played a great match.”

Such is Alcaraz’s brilliance that he found a way to manage the ankle that was heavily strapped all week and find a way to beat Taylor Fritz in the final, collecting his eighth title of his most successful season yet.

Tennis needs Alcaraz more than any other player and the threat of the biggest name in the sport picking up a serious injury should worry all who love the sport, so there may be a collective sigh of relief that he has decided to pull out of the upcoming Shanghai Masters.

Alcaraz was disappointed to confirm the news after his win in Japan, but this announcement, released through his social media platforms, should be welcomed for a number of reasons.

“I’m very disappointed to announce that I won’t be able to play the Rolex Shanghai Masters this year,” said Alcaraz.

“Unfortunately, I’ve been struggling with some physical issues and, after discussing with my team, we believe the best decision is to rest and recover. I was really looking forward to playing in front of the amazing fans in Shanghai again. I hope to be back soon and see my Chinese fans next year.”

Fans in Shanghai will be disappointed to miss out on the chance to see the renewal of the rivalry between Alcaraz and his Jannik Sinner and tennis insiders may also suggest the young Spaniard should have pulled out of the Shanghai event before the draw was made, with his absence as No 1 seed leaving the top half of the draw a little open.

Yet there is no doubt that this was the correct decision.

For starters, Alcaraz has bigger fish to fry in the final weeks of 2025, with the ATP Finals and Turin and the Davis Cup finals in Bologna in November two events that mean much more than the ATP 1000 tournament in Shanghai.

The priority for Alcaraz now will already be January’s Australian Open, where he will look to join the elite band of players who have won all four Grand Slam titles by clinching the only major missing from his collection.

Reaching that goal would cement his legacy as one of the game’s all-time greats and after a few weeks that has seen Alcaraz cram in a US Open win, a Laver Cup weekend and a trip to Japan, the best medicine he can take now for his weary limbs is a break from tennis.

As he has proved in the past, a few weeks off from the sport can reboot this masterful champion and allow him to take his already remarkable levels to new heights and that should send a bolt of fear through his rivals.

The Shanghai Masters will be a weaker tournament without its leading light, with the tennis world now waiting in anticipation for when Alcaraz makes his return.

