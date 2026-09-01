There is still a “big question mark” over Carlos Alcaraz despite his impressive US Open comeback, according to former British No 1 Greg Rusedski.

In his first singles match in 139 days, Alcaraz earned a decisive 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory against Roman Safiullin in the first round at the 2026 US Open.

Alcaraz, who is the reigning US Open champion, is chasing an eighth Grand Slam title — and his second of 2026 after he won the Australian Open.

Some felt that Safiullin — a 2023 Wimbledon quarter-finalist who also made the fourth round at the grass-court major last month — represented a tricky opening assignment for Alcaraz after such a long spell on the sidelines.

The 23-year-old’s decision to make his return from a right wrist injury at a Grand Slam surprised many analysts — including Rusedski.

On the latest episode of his Off Court With Greg Rusedski podcast, Rusedski praised Alcaraz’s display, but highlighted his serve speed as a possible cause for concern.

“It was actually quite impressive from Alcaraz. No matches for 139 days, decides to start at a three out of five set tournament,” said the 1997 US Open runner-up.

“Yes, Safiullin didn’t play great, but still Alcaraz found a way through. It was box office. Just incredible to see what he’s done because most people need a few matches to get ready to get that confidence, that belief.

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“The big question mark for me is: how does he bounce back the next day? How does the wrist feel? Because you have that adrenaline in your body.

“And if I was going to be critical on one thing, service speed was down, averaging 112 miles per hour. He’s usually 120 range.

“So, he was obviously taking a little bit off the first serve. Forehand was huge from the ground strokes. He was hitting as hard as ever, which was a positive.

We saw that huge forehand on break point to get the opening set break use of the drop shot.

“So, there are so many more positives, but the question mark, still, is round two. Is the wrist good enough? Will the speeds be there? Will he increase?

“If he does increase, this is a huge positive for our sport because we desperately wanted him back, and opening round, very good signs from the former world No 1.”

Alcaraz explained in his press conference that his lower average first serve speed against Safiullin was tactical, but Rusedski argued this must change if the Spaniard faces “the very best.”

“Against Safiullin, he only won 66% of points on first serve, and that number is usually 70-plus to 80%. And that’s a key step,” the former world No 4.

“Second serve defence was incredible because it was above 60%. So, second serve is great. He’s covering it well. But first serve, against the very best, you need to be there, because the best guys will step in.

“They won’t play that far back. They’ll rip into that serve if he’s only rolling in at 112 and then you’re starting off on the back foot.

“So, let’s see what happens in the next round. If he increases the speed and it was tactical… if it was tactical, next round it should be averaging 120-plus.”

Alcaraz will face world No 72 Jaime Faria in the second round at Flushing Meadows.

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