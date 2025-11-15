Carlos Alcaraz tends to get lavished with praise at any tennis venue in the world, but he got a snapshot of a very different reception as he arrived at the Inalpi Arena in Turin ahead of his ATP Finals last four clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

A sell-out crowd was cheering on local hero Jannik Sinner as he booked his place in Sunday’s final with a thrilling performance to see off a gutsy Alex de Minaur.

As images were flashed up on the big screen inside the arena showing Alcaraz’s arrival on site, the crowd instantly started to boo loudly, as they showed their loyalty to Sinner by jeering his biggest rival.

Sinner and Alcaraz enjoy a friendly off-court relationship, with the duo often practising together and they even took part in joint interviews ahead of this year’s ATP Finals.

“I think the word rivalry takes on the professional part, in the tennis side,” Alcaraz told CNN Sports prior to the ATP Finals.

More Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz reveals number of Grand Slams he would be happy to retire with

True cost of Jannik Sinner’s ‘very odd’ drug ban revealed as he misses out on a big prize

“We’re trying to find the weaknesses in each other on court, but then when we shake hands and we are off the court, we’re totally different.

“We sometimes forgot about the rivalry we were getting on tour and we became persons and that’s what it means, the word rivalry.”

Sinner also offered up warm words for Alcaraz as he said: “When you practice together, see each other in the locker room, then it’s natural that you get to know each other better and better.

“You talk about family and life in general, sharing also some personal stuff.

“I don’t think it’s changed. It just has become better because we know each other better.”

The two dominant players in men’s tennis shared the four Grand Slam titles between them over the last two seasons, with both ending up collecting four of the majors since the start of 2024.

Yet that will not dilute the enthusiasm of Italian fans to cheer for Sinner… and against Alcaraz.

While Sky Sports commentator Jonathan Overend described the boos for Alcaraz as ‘pantomime’ fun from the Italian fans, there is no doubt that the Spaniard could face a hostile reception if he threatens to get the better of the Italian front of his home fans.

Sinner will be back in the ATP Finals deciding match for a third straight year on Sunday after his clinical performance against De Minaur took his winning run on indoor courts to a remarkable 30 straight wins.

On the evidence of his performance against De Minaur, only Alcaraz has a chance to stop his incredible momentum in these conditions.