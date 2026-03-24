Leading coach Patrick Mouratoglou has claimed Carlos Alcaraz is “bored” and “not that interested” in Masters 1000 events after his early exit at the 2026 Miami Open.

Alcaraz suffered a surprise 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 defeat to world No 36 Sebastian Korda in the third round in Miami on Sunday.

The world No 1 was chasing his second title at the Miami Open — where he won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 crown in 2022.

The Spanish star was also upset at the 2025 Miami Open, when he was stunned by 55th-ranked David Goffin in his opening match.

Alcaraz has won eight Masters 1000 titles, with his victories coming at six of the nine different tournaments at this category of event.

Mouratoglou — who has coached a host of tennis stars including Serena Williams — reacted to Alcaraz’s defeat to Korda in a video on his Instagram account.

In the caption, Mouratoglou wrote: “During his match against Fonseca, I had a feeling. Carlos Alcaraz didn’t seem as engaged as usual in this Masters 1000. The next day, he lost to Korda.”

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The Frenchman then expanded on his thoughts in the video.

“My feeling is that Alcaraz is bored [laughs],” Mouratoglou said.

“The guy has already seven Grand Slams and I feel like, playing Masters 1000s… he won so many already, he’s not that interested. That’s really a feeling that I have.

“I also feel that that will be the danger for him in the next years. And a lot of people say that, ‘Oh! This year, in Roland Garros or Wimbledon or US Open — he doesn’t play well in the first rounds.

“Yeah, he doesn’t play well because he’s bored! He has so much margin, when the match is too easy, he’s losing his focus because deep inside he knows he can break back anytime.

“So, maybe it’s not conscious, he doesn’t think, ‘Oh, I don’t care!’ But he’s accepting to be broken, accepting to lose his focus. So that’s a danger for him.”

Alcaraz is next set to compete at the Monte Carlo Masters, where he is the reigning champion.

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