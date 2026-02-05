Carlos Alcaraz has given an update on his brother Alvaro’s role in his team as he revealed plans to travel to some tournaments without his coach Samuel Lopez.

In his first tournament since splitting with long-time former coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, Alcaraz secured his seventh Grand Slam title at the 2026 Australian Open.

Following Ferrero’s departure, Lopez stepped into the role of Alcaraz’s head coach, having previously worked alongside Ferrero.

Alcaraz’s older brother, Alvaro, is another important presence in the world No 1’s team and serves as a hitting partner.

During the Australian Open, Alcaraz confirmed that Alvaro would also be involved in a coaching capacity.

“My brother is a very important person in my personal and professional life,” the 22-year-old told the Spanish media.

“He brings me many positive things that I need to perform better on court and in tournaments. Now he’s going to take on more prominence alongside Samu [Lopez].

“I’m happy to see him in the box, more involved, because he brings me a lot.”

In an interview with Marca, Alcaraz explained that his brother will be his lone coaching presence at events Lopez does not attend.

“We still don’t know which tournaments he’ll be at or which ones he’ll travel to alone without Samuel,” Alcaraz divulged.

“What is clear is that Samu will travel 80 per cent of the time, or even more.

“He’ll be at the most important ones, and for some, my brother will travel alone. I don’t know which ones, because everything can change, and as someone once told me, ‘plans are made to be changed’.”

The Spaniard was also asked if he was particularly happy to win the Australian Open for Lopez.

“The truth is, I know what Samuel is capable of,” said the 25-time ATP Tour titlist.

“I know how long he’s been working, chipping away at it, as we say, his whole life.

“He’s a very good tennis teacher, and when I hear him talk with my father about what they shared when they both played, you can see they’re both passionate about tennis.

“You can tell the great emotion and passion they feel for the sport. Having my father and Samuel here makes me especially happy.”

