Carlos Alcaraz is making good use of his time away from the court, as he was spotted cheering on his younger brother Jamie as he made his debut in the Under‑16 Mutua Madrid Open.

World No 2 Alcaraz is currently out of action after picking up a wrist injury while he was playing in the Barcelona Open earlier this month.

The timescale on his potential comeback has yet to be confirmed, but Alcaraz has confirmed he will miss next week’s Italian Open and he will not recover in time to defend his French Open title at Roland Garros.

He has been advised to give his wrist total rest and was spotted wearing a cast on the damaged tendon when he attended an awards ceremony in Madrid last week.

Now he has been spotted at another venue in the Spanish capital, as he watched his younger brother Jamie get a win in his junior match against fellow Spaniard Pol Mas 6‑3, 6‑3.

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Jamie looks a lot like his brother when he gets on court and Carlos clearly liked what he saw as he posted a message on his Instagram account that simply read: Proud.

The interest around the teenager is only likely to grow if he continues to make progress on the junior curcuit, with Carlos suggesting last year that the media attention and hype building around his bother make be a little premature.

“There are a lot of people around, a lot of videos and accounts from social media that are saying he’s going to be similar to his brother. And I don’t really like that you know in that way,” he stated.

“I just want all the people or all the social media [users] to just leave him alone because he plays well but it’s not the best [yet].

“For me, I’m a little bit worried for the people who are around him during the tournament that they’re gonna go to watch him because he’s my brother and then he’ll probably put pressure on himself.

“Let’s see how he handles it. I’ll be there for him for sure. He loves tennis and every time he can, he goes to court – he asks my father to go to the court and hit some balls. For me that’s great, that he loves playing tennis and let’s see if he’s gonna get better and better and hopefully one year I’ll play against him.”

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With the most talked about player in men’s tennis out of the picture for now, the other Alcaraz on the tennis landscape is filling the void and if we ever get a chance to see the brother square off in a competitive match, it will be a blockbuster event.

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