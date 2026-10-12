Carlos Alcaraz makes ‘lucky’ comment as he gets brutally honest after Shanghai Masters shock

Carlos Alcaraz described his level of play in his shock defeat to Zizou Bergs at the 2026 Shanghai Masters as “really bad” as he also made a comment about his opponent’s “luck.”

The world No 3 suffered a 5-7, 6-7(4) loss to world No 39 Bergs on Monday in the third round at the ATP 1000 tournament in China.

Alcaraz was making his first appearance at the Shanghai Masters since 2024 after he missed last year’s event due to injury.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion, who beat Juan Manuel Cerdundolo in his opening match, holds a 6-3 record from his three appearances in Shanghai.

In his press conference after he was upset by Bergs, Alcaraz was critical of his own performance, while he also assessed that the Belgian was “lucky” at times.

“Well, today it wasn’t a good match for my side,” said the 23-year-old.

“I didn’t play good. I would say it was a really bad level for me, and it was a really good level from him.

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“I would say, even like that, I think it was a close match. I would say, in few important moments I didn’t play my best.

“I could say there were a few moments that he was lucky as well, that’s what I think. You know, some returns, some shots he hit it with the frame, it went in, and he just went into the point again.

“He made the most of those moments because after that, I would say, lucky shot, he played a really good point. He played a really good level in some moments.

“I would say, I was asking for a lucky toss, you know, in the match in some specific moments, but it didn’t come. And I would say tennis, it is what it is. Some moments he made the most of his chances, he took the chances, and that’s it.

“All I can say right now is, I got to be back home, I got to be ready for next. And trying to play better in the next tournament.”

Asked if there was anything he was ” less satisfied” about than usual, the Spaniard replied: “Well, I would say everything.

“To be honest, I didn’t play the way that I wanted to play, a lot of mistakes.

“I didn’t find a good position on the return. For example, I was returning pretty well. Today I didn’t find a good one. Obviously credit to him. I would say he serves really, really well.

“But, you know, when I got into the rhythm, when I got into the point, I made a lot of mistakes. I wasn’t feeling comfortable with the shots.

“So, I’m really disappointed from today’s match, because I didn’t find the solution. I would say I just made a lot of unforced errors.”

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