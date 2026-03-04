Boris Becker has proclaimed that Carlos Alcaraz is “clearly” the best player in the world after his sensational start to 2026 as he also issued a warning to the Spaniard.

The six-time Grand Slam champion was speaking at the Laureus Awards nominations event in Madrid, where both Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner were nominated for the 2026 World Sportsman of the Year award.

In 2025, Alcaraz and Sinner each won two of the four Grand Slam titles and met in the finals at the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

Alcaraz ended 2025 as the world No 1 after collecting eight titles and reaching 11 finals, and he currently holds a 3,150-point lead over world No 2 Sinner.

The 22-year-old holds a perfect 12-0 record in 2026 having won the Australian Open to become the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam before adding the Qatar Open title to his trophy haul.

In an interview at the Laureus event in Madrid, Becker was asked if he sees Alcaraz as being unbeatable.

“Well, nobody is unbeatable. We all have good days and bad days,” replied the former world No 1.

More Tennis News

ATP Indian Wells Predictions: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic stars on return to action

Carlos Alcaraz makes confession about Novak Djokovic’s ‘impressive’ record

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“He is clearly number one, but a year ago, you would have said that about Sinner, right? So, things can happen in sport, it’s always very unpredictable.

“But that’s the beauty of sport, you never know, but right now Carlos looks great.”

Asked what difference he has seen in Alcaraz, the German tennis icon said: “I think maturity.

“Even though he is 22, I think he’s playing now, what — four years, five years on the tour. He understands better what he has to do to win.”

Alcaraz is set to compete in Indian Wells

Alcaraz will look to extend his 12-match winning streak at his third event of 2026 — the ATP Masters 1000 in Indian Wells.

The Spaniard will face either Grigor Dimitrov or Terence Atmane in the second round after receiving an opening round bye.

He is projected to meet No 3 seed Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals and second seed Sinner in the title match.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner is seeking a third Indian Wells crown after triumphing in the Californian desert in 2023 and 2024.

READ NEXT: Tim Henman suggests Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner’s dominance could become ‘unappealing’

