Carlos Alcaraz’s coach Samuel Lopez took to social media to speak for the first time since the world No 1’s high-profile split with Juan Carlos Ferrero before deleting his message.

Lopez has taken the reins as Alcaraz’s main coach after the shock departure of Ferrero was announced on Wednesday last week.

Ferrero had been Alcaraz‘s head coach since 2018, when the Spaniard started attending his academy in Alicante as a 16-year-old.

Lopez, who coaches at Ferrero’s academy, joined Alcaraz’s team as his second coach in December 2024. Prior to this, Lopez had already coached Alcaraz at events Ferrero did not attend in 2022 and 2023.

It is yet to be confirmed whether Alcaraz will add another coach to his team to work alongside Lopez in 2026.

On Sunday, Lopez shared an update on his pre-season work with Alcaraz on his Instagram page.

“Pre-season first week completed,” Lopez wrote.

“After passing the medical checkup we started off with good sensations, hard work, and commitment.

“We continue to train with enthusiasm, ambition, and unity, focused on growing day by day and continuing to make history in this sport.”

The post featured an image of Alcaraz, Lopez, Alcaraz’s brother Alvaro, as well as Alcaraz’s agent and two of his fitness coaches. It also included a video of Alcaraz practising.

Curiously, though, Lopez has since removed the post, and he has not shared any further updates.

What has Samuel Lopez said about coaching Carlos Alcaraz?

Lopez spoke about his philosophy for coaching Alcaraz in an interview with TNT Sports in February.

“We have put a lot of emphasis on him (Alcaraz) being himself. Being very clear about what he has to do, his routines, his attitude, being above all else,” the 55-year-old said.

“Worrying a lot about that and not so much about tennis, and then building Carlos Alcaraz. He is achieving this.

“It is one of the objectives we set ourselves in the preseason. Things are not easy, but we have taken another step this week.

“We have to continue along this line. He is not at an advanced age, because he is very young, but he does have some tennis experiences in which he has to get to know himself more and more.”

