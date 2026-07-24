Carlos Alcaraz is working his way back to fitness following a right wrist injury, but it is unclear whether he will return before the US Open, according to a report.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion has been out of action since sustaining the injury during his opening round win at the Barcelona Open on 14 April.

Alcaraz, who missed Roland Garros and Wimbledon, as well as the Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Rome, has not revealed when he will make his comeback.

The world No 3 will not compete at the Canadian Open, which is the next big tournament on the calendar, but he is on the entry list for the Cincinnati Open, which will begin on 13 August.

The 23-year-old has also signed up for the US Open, where he is the reigning champion.

Javier Varela, a journalist writing for La Verdad — a newspaper based in Alcaraz‘s home city of Murcia — has reported that the Spanish star is still training “with a very limited workload.”

“Carlos Alcaraz continues to progress in his recovery with a cautious plan,” wrote Varela.

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“The player from Murcia has already returned to training on the court, although he is doing so with a very limited workload and without playing any sets or matches.

“His priority remains respecting the timeline set by his team and avoiding any risk that could jeopardise the rest of the season, so he has no intention of rushing his return to competition.”

Varela added that, while Alcaraz is making positive progress, his participation in Cincinnati is “not guaranteed.”

“The progress, however, is positive. Alcaraz is already hitting the ball, albeit still at a moderate intensity, and the goal is to gradually increase his training pace in the coming weeks,” the report continued.

“The expectation is that he will be able to travel to the Cincinnati Masters 1000 with the intention of competing, although his participation is not guaranteed and, if he does play, he will not necessarily be at peak physical condition.”

If Alcaraz does not play in Cincinnati, his hopes of appearing at the US Open may also be in doubt, as it would be challenging to play a Grand Slam with no warmup events following such a delicate injury.

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