Carlos Alcaraz is currently sidelined due to a wrist injury, and the Spanish star has spoken about his rivalry and relationship with Jannik Sinner.

The world No 2 has not played since sustaining an inflammation of the tendon sheath in his right wrist at the Barcelona Open last month.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion pulled out before his second round match in Barcelona, and he has since withdrawn from Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Rome, as well as the French Open.

Alcaraz and Sinner have dominated men’s tennis over the last two and a half years. The duo have won the last nine majors between them since the start of 2024.

The pair have played 17 times, with seven of their matches coming since May 2025, and the head-to-head is 10-7 in Alcaraz’s favour. They met in the finals at five consecutive tournaments they both entered last year, including three straight Grand Slam finals.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Alcaraz stressed that he wants to get along well with Sinner despite sharing a fierce on-court rivalry with the Italian.

“We’re showing the world that we can be on court and give our best, and try to do the most possible damage to the other while playing, try to beat each other, and then, off court, just be two guys who get along really well,” said the 23-year-old.

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“We help each other give our best. We are fighting for the same goal, but there’s no need to hate each other because we want the same thing.

“When you are competing at this level, having a close friendship is complicated… It can be done. I’m all for it.”

Alcaraz went on to argue that his rivalry with Sinner should not yet be compared with the greatest-ever tennis rivalries.

“[Rivalries are] long processes,” said the former world No 1.

“It’s not comparable to the historic rivalries that have happened in tennis, because we both have so many years ahead.

“Hopefully, we will continue playing against each other many times, at many finals, and that we will split the greatest tournaments.”

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