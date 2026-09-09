Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton played out an absolute classic in the US Open quarter final, which was eventually won by the American.

The pair played out an epic five set match on Arthur Ashe Stadium, which did not find its winner until the very early hours of the morning in New York.

In a match that could have truly gone either way, Shelton powered through his Spanish rival to earn his place in the US Open semi final for just the second time in his career.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, has failed to defend his US Open title, but considering the injury issues prior to the tournament, he could be very proud of his performance at Flushing Meadows this year.

The Spaniard was full of smiles after the match too, despite his US Open exit, and he confirmed what he plans to do now his Grand Slam run is over.

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Speaking to Alex Corretja on Spanish television, Alcaraz said: “We’re leaving very happy; we’ve walked off the court smiling. It’s not pleasant to lose, but you have to see the positive side of matches like these.

“In the end, you play for matches like this one. I’m eager to get back home, to train, to compete, and in the end, this is what we’ve been missing, and getting back home healthy is the most important thing.”

Alcaraz’s next tournament is already confirmed and he will once again butt heads with Shelton.

The Spaniard has signed up to represent Team Europe at this year’s Laver Cup, which takes place at The O2 Arena in London between September 25th and 27th.

Alcaraz is teamed with Rafael Jodar, Alexander Zverev, Jakub Mensik, Casper Ruud, and Flavio Cobolli, and they will play a Team World consisting of Alex de Minaur, Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Learner Tien, Alexander Bublik, and Tommy Paul.

The tournament will act as Alcaraz’s first UK tournament of the year as he was forced out of Queen’s and Wimbledon due to his wrist injury.

Alcaraz and Team Europe will be looking for some revenge after losing the Laver Cup title at the 2025 tournament, which took place in San Francisco.

This year’s event will be Alcaraz’s third appearance at the Laver Cup and he currently holds a 6–2 record in both singles and doubles at the team event.

He’s earned Team Europe 15 points thanks to his exploits in the 2024 and 2025 events so far and he will be one of their biggest weapons at this year’s tournament in London.