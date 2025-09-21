Carlos Alcaraz continues to claim plaudits from the greats of tennis and now he has had praise lavished on him by two-time US Open champion Pat Rafter.

World No 1 Alcaraz is the star of the star of the show at the Laver Cup once again this weekend, with all eyes on the newly recrowned US Open champion as he plays his first event after a thrilling win in New York earlier this month.

He slumped to a surprise defeat against Taylor Fritz on Saturday, as Team World took a firm stranglehold of this year’s Laver Cup, but that was merely a blip in the progress of this remarkable young champion.

Alcaraz’s global fame appears to have gone to the next level since his latest US Open, which was his sixth Grand Slam title at the tender age of 22.

His each and every move is now big news around the world and despite the increased attention, he appears to take it all in his stride.

Now Rafter has given his verdict on Alcaraz, after watching him in action at close quarters as the assistant to Team World captain Andre Agassi at the Laver Cup in San Francisco.

Speaking to former world No 1 Andy Roddick on his Served podcast, the Aussie great admitted he was in awe of the talent Alcaraz has to make even the most challenging shot in tennis seem easy.

“Alcaraz, I’m sorry, this guy is amazing,” said Rafter. “I had not seen him play at all close up, but he can generate power.

“We talk about the pace of the court and it’s quite slow, but this guy can create pace and not many people can. His racket head speed, his strength, his pace is amazing.”

While all the players at the Laver Cup are getting a big appearance fee to play in San Francisco this weekend, Rafter went on to suggest this event is so much more than an exhibition.

“What is totally unexpected for me is the total and utter engagement of the players and how important this was to them,” he added.

“I was trying to buy into the event; how does this fit into the calendar, travelling the world 52 weeks fo the year. How much does the Laver Cup mean to them? It means a lot.

“To me, that has been a bit of a surprise and also the fact that these guys are willing to learn. Sometimes you get into the Davis Cup and players are not like that, but I’m enjoying the camaraderie of the teams and I can tell you it’s genuine. The guys are busting their ass out there.”

The Laver Cup has become a lucrative addition to the tennis calendar and the drama it is serving up once again this weekend suggests the passion for the event is also growing with players given the honour of taking part.

