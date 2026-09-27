Alexander Zverev secured victory for Team Europe on the final day of the 2026 Laver Cup, but there were more than a few disappointed fans in London as the 13-5 win for the home team came a little too early for some in attendance.

Yannick Noah’s European team wrapped up the victory after Zverev beat American Learner Tien 7-6(3), 6-3 in the second match of the day at the O2 Arena.

That meant the huge crowd were denied the chance to see Alcaraz in action, as he was scheduled to be the third match against Australia’s Alex de Minaur.

The mood in the arena suggested many were hoping to see Tien take the win against Zverev, which would have set up the Alcaraz vs De Minaur showdown.

Yet it was Zverev who held his nerve in a less-than-convincing performance, as he scrambled over the line to end a poor run in the Laver Cup.

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“Well, I haven’t won a match in two years here, so happy to do it today,” said a relieved Zverev.

“Massive credit to the entire Team World. They pushed us all the way again. They were champions last year. and this year we had a great team, great team chemistry, team effort and I’m definitely happy that we won.”

“Winning as a team, there’s no better feeling in sport.

“We don’t have it enough in tennis and being among these great players, who I normally see across the net every single week, and playing alongside them and alongside two great captains like Yannick and Tim (Henman, vice captain).”

Team World captain Andre Agassi suggested home advantage was crucial in the outcome as he congratulated his rivals.

“Remember Yannick (Noah), last year, how you said how much you hated playing us at home. We have something in common now. Playing you guys at home sucks,” said Agassi.

“Well done guys (Europe), it’s a pleasure watching you play live. Each and everyone of you.”

Team Europe captain Noah was in jovial mood as he thanked his team for avenging their defeat at last year’s Laver Cup in San Francisco.

“I really appreciate the fact you let me win once, I’m full of gratitude, you are a good guy,” said Noah with smile.

“At the beginning, I thought you were a good guy, but now, I know. Thank you for letting us win.

”I’d like to thank my team, I’m your captain but maybe you see me as your father, maybe a grandfather or your uncle.

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“I’ll never forget this very special moment I share with you, we all like to play, but sometimes winning feels good, so I’m really happy – for once – you won for me, so congratulations.”

Team Europe have won the Laver Cup for the sixth time, after they won four of the five events on European soil in Prague in 2017, Geneva in 2019 and two years ago in Berlin.

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